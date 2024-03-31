GT vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 12 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31. This will be the first game of the double-header.

After beginning their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-run win against Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans were hammered by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 63 runs in their previous match at Chepauk. Bowling first, GT conceded 206/6 as CSK batters dominated proceedings. Their batting outfit then struggled and was held to 143/8.

Shifting focus to SRH, they overcame a four-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to post a record total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians at home. Travis Head (62 off 24), Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) and Heinrich Klaasen (80* off 34) all played fantastic knock. Hyderabad's bowlers then held Mumbai to 246/5.

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad have met thrice in the IPL, with GT winning two games and SRH one. In the last clash between the two sides, Gujarat beat Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

GT vs SRH head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad have met only once at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As mentioned above, GT won that game by a comprehensive margin of 34 runs.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad matches

Gujarat and Hyderabad have crossed paths three times in the IPL thus far. Both teams won one match each in the 2022 edition. Last season, GT beat SRH by 34 runs in the only encounter between them. Shubman Gill was the star of the show with a brilliant 101 off 58 balls, a knock featuring 13 fours and a six.

Here's a summary of the three Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad games:

GT (188/9) beat SRH (154/9) by 34 runs, May 15, 2023

GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, April 27, 2022

SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by 8 wickets, April 11, 2022