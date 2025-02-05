GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2025 (02/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 51

Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2, in Match 51 of IPL 2025. GT completed a convincing 38-run victory in the clash, successfully defending a 225-run target.

SRH won the toss and chose to field first. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave the home team a stunning start by forming an 87-run partnership in 41 deliveries. Skipper Gill was the top scorer, with 78 runs in 38 balls.

Buttler also notched up an impactful half-century, finishing with 64 runs from 37 balls. Gujarat registered 224/6 in 20 overs. Jaydev Unadkat claimed three wickets for Hyderabad, while Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari bagged one scalp each.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma gave his team hope with a blistering 74-run knock in 41 balls. However, the side's remaining batters failed to score big, and they ultimately finished 186/6.

Prasidh Krishna continued his imperious run, bowling a terrific spell. The right arm-pacer recorded brilliant figures of 4-0-19-2. Mohammed Siraj also picked up two wickets.

GT are placed second in the IPL 2025 points table, with seven wins out of 10 games. SRH, on the other hand, have three victories in 10 outings and are languishing at the ninth spot in the standings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 GT skipper Shubman Gill loses his cool after controversial run-out call

Shubman Gill's fantastic innings came to a premature end, as he got run out in the 13th over of the GT innings. Jos Buttler hit a ball from leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari towards short fine-leg and the two batters set off for a quick single.

Harshal Patel collected the ball and produced a sharp throw. Gill was short of his crease, but it was a touch-and-go call. It was tough to judge if the ball had hit the stumps or they were broken by keeper Heinrich Klaasen's glove.

The third umpire eventually adjudged it out after multiple replays. However, Gill was visibly furious with the decision and was even engaged in an animated chat with the fourth umpire.

Here's a clip of the incident:

It is worth mentioning that Gill also got angry during the run chase. He confronted the on-field umpire after Abhishek Sharma survived an LBW DRS call. Abhishek could be seen calming his friend down during the argument.

#2 Sai Sudharsan hits Mohammad Shami for five fours in an over

GT opener Sai Sudharsan got the better of veteran pacer Mohammad Shami. In the third over of the innings, the southpaw hit the fast bowlers for five fours, accumulating 20 runs from six balls.

The over kicked off with Sudharsan sending the ball to the fence with a pull shot. The talented batter continued playing wonderful shots in the over, taking Shami to the cleaners.

#3 Rashid Khan plucks out sensational catch to dismiss Travis Head

Rashid Khan came up with an excellent fielding effort to provide his team with a massive breakthrough. His fielding brilliance ended SRH's swashbuckling batter, Travis Head's knock in the fifth over.

Head went for the big pull against Prasidh Krishna. He got the elevation but couldn't get enough distance. Rashid covered a lot of distance before completing a remarkable diving catch at deep mid-wicket.

Mohammed Siraj also took a wonderful catch in the game. He completed a fine running catch to send back the well-set Abhishek Sharma in the 15th over off Ishant Sharma's bowling.

RCB will face CSK in the next match in IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

