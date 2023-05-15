GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

With 16 points from 12 matches, Gujarat have one foot in the playoffs. Another win will confirm their berth. Hyderabad, meanwhile, have eight points from 11 games and even three victories in their remaining games might not be enough for them to finish in the top four.

In their previous match, GT went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 27 runs. The loss was a good wake-up call for the team ahead of the playoffs. Suryakumar Yadav bludgeoned their bowling with a hundred. GT's batting also struggled, barring Rashid Khan’s 79* off 32, which significantly reduced the margin of defeat.

SRH, on the other hand, succumbed to a seven-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game. Defending a total of 182, they had the upper hand with five overs to go. However, a 31-run over from Abhishek Sharma swung the match in LSG’s favor. Hyderabad will find it difficult to lift themselves.

Today's GT vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper Aiden Markram said:

“Looks like there is some moisture in there, so something for the pacers to utilize.”

Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips for Hyderabad. For Gujarat, there are a couple of forced changes. Vijay Shankar got hit by a ball in the nets yesterday, so Sai Sudharsan comes in. Dasun Shanaka makes his debut. Also, Yash Dayal is back.

GT vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad.

Gujarat subs: Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

Hyderabad subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy.

Today’s GT vs SRH pitch report

According to Samuel Badree and Rohan Gavaskar, it's a fresh surface, unused. There's a little bit of moisture, but it's a hot day, so this moisture will dry out in another couple of hours. There are certain spots a little darker than what the pitch color generally is. Once the moisture dries out, it's a good pitch to bat on. It's all going to be about the batters in this contest.

Today’s GT vs SRH match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

GT vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Akshay Totre

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

