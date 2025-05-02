GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 heads back to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the first time since April 19. The iconic venue in Ahmedabad will host a match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 2.

It is the 10th match of the season for the SunRisers Hyderabad. The Orange Army have recorded three wins and six losses in their nine outings so far. They have six points to their name, with their net run rate being -1.103.

It is a virtual do-or-die game for SRH because one more defeat will significantly reduce their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. On that note, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, IPL records

Teams batting first won the first three matches hosted by Ahmedabad this season. However, the previous game at this venue ended in favor of GT, who were chasing a mammoth target of 204 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Here's a list of some vital numbers to know from the previous IPL games played in Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 29

Won by teams batting first: 12

Won by teams batting second: 16

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 174.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report

The pitch report will be telecast live from Ahmedabad ahead of the coin toss on May 2. Since teams batting first have a 100% win record in the night games at this venue in IPL 2025, both captains may prefer to bat first tonight.

The average first-innings score at this venue is 174, but both teams should target a total around 200. Fast bowlers may receive some help from the wicket in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Last IPL match

The Gujarat Titans beat the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the last IPL game at this stadium on April 19. DC posted 203/8 in their 20 overs, and in reply, GT reached 204/3 in 19.2 overs.

Jos Buttler scored a match-winning 97* for the home team. He deservingly won the Player of the Match award. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: GT 204/3 (Jos Buttler 97*, Kuldeep Yadav 1/30) beat DC 203/8 (Axar Patel 39, Prasidh Krishna 4/41) by 7 wickets.

