Gujarat Titans (GT) are on the cusp of securing back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, a feat that only the heavyweights Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have achieved in the past.

The Hardik Pandya-led side have been tremendous on the field, managing to top the points table for the second edition in a row. Performances from Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma have been the backbone of the team's fortunes, which is evident in their places in the Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists.

However, it is the franchise's ability to get the most out of each player driven by a positive team environment that sets them apart from the majority of other teams. The wholesome positive environment has been largely advocated by the captain-coach duo of Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra, which has led to a lot of moments off the field as well.

GT veteran spinner Jayant Yadav summed it up in the recent episode of Brand GT:

“Everybody is in sync, everybody chills together in the team room. Which also reflects on the ground. I think just helps you negate the pressure that comes with the IPL.”

On that note, here are Gujarat Titans' 3 best off-the-field moments in IPL 2023.

#1 Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma, and Rashid Khan enjoy a bike ride inside the ground

The term head coach generally presents an image of a veteran candidate doling out strategies in the meeting and taking copious notes, but Ashish Nehra is far from such a description.

The former Indian player has a reputation for being one of the most laid-back figures and it reflects when he dons the coach's cap as well.

Ahead of the high-profile 2023 IPL final, Nehra was seen driving a scooty inside the Narendra Modi Stadium alongside the boundary rope with Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan.

The trio were sharing a laugh as they zoomed past other players during practice.

#2 Hardik Pandya fixes brother Krunal Pandya's collar and hat before face-off

In one of the most heart-warming moments of the season, the Pandya brothers, who share quite a cordial relationship, were seen conversing right before the toss during the contest between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

While listening, Hardik Pandya was seen adjusting the collar and hat of his older brother before hugging it out and making their way for the toss.

Krunal Pandya was leading the LSG outfit after KL Rahul was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

#3 GT squad celebrate Eid together

India is a country encompassing various cultures and the diversity only increases when players from other nations also partake in the two-month frenzy.

A majority of overseas players are now quite familiar with the traditions in India and have introduced shades of their own culture into the IPL team setup as well.

Much like the festival of Holi was celebrated by the franchises during the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) a few months back, the festival of Eid was also rejoiced during the IPL, especially in the GT camp.

Senior players in the setup like Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan were at the fore with the latter even showing his cooking expertise.

While the leg-spinner's bowling earns him a lot of praise usually, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reserved praise for this performance in the kitchen.

Will GT secure back-to-back titles by winning IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

