Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XIs for Match 13 of IPL 2023

The unbeaten Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

The defending champions have made a stellar start to their campaign with two wins out of two and won't need to make too many changes for this game. KKR, on the other hand, might be tempted to shuffle things around despite their convincing win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 13 of IPL 2023 between GT and KKR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

GT vs KKR: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

GT's top-order batters always seem to punch above their weight

GT have no real reason to make changes. Vijay Shankar has played a couple of useful cameos for the Titans in the middle order, sometimes after coming in as an impact substitute.

Yash Dayal has bowled only one over in each of Gujarat's games thus far. Although he has been hit for a couple of sixes, the left-arm pacer hasn't bowled enough in favorable situations to warrant being dropped.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 13 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Impact player candidates: Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

GT vs KKR: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Will Tim Southee continue to be picked by KKR?

KKR, on the other hand, have a few options to work with. Jason Roy has joined the squad and might be trusted to immediately slot into the playing XI.

However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz notched up his maiden IPL fifty in the previous game to nail down his spot at the top of the order. So unless the Knight Riders are willing to sacrifice an overseas fast bowler, Roy might have to wait a little longer to turn out for the two-time champions.

N Jagadeesan is another candidate to be picked. Mandeep Singh got a corker of a delivery in the previous game, though, and could be given one last opportunity to make an impression.

Tim Southee has been way off the pace in IPL 2023. If Lockie Ferguson is fit and available, the express pacer could make his first appearance of this year's edition. David Wiese is another option for KKR.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 13 of IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana.

