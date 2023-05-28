Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2023 Final

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will attempt to go back-to-back when they lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday, May 28 in Ahmedabad.

GT needed to take the hard route to the final after falling to the Men in Yellow in Qualifier 1. They brushed aside the Mumbai Indians (MI) with frightening ease in Qualifier 2 at the same venue, sending a warning sign to their final opponents of the season.

The Titans have generally put in comprehensive displays in knockout matches, and their record at home also seems to be improving after hitting a roadblock or two during the league stage. Much of that has been down to the way they have backed players, although there was a slight hiccup ahead of the first playoff game.

Here is GT's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2023 final against CSK.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs GT: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Rashid Khan continues to be GT's strike bowler at various stages of the innings

After a curious period of inconsistency in team selection, GT reverted to what has worked best for them in IPL 2023 during Qualifier 2. They dropped Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande, bringing in Josh Little and B Sai Sudharsan.

The move worked wonders for them, with Sudharsan playing an important knock before being retired out and Little scalping the important wicket of Cameron Green. The duo are likely to retain their places in the side for the high-octane clash against CSK.

Shubman Gill has been used as the impact player in recent games, alternating with Mohit Sharma. The same can be expected to continue on Sunday, although GT have other options in Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar who can be subbed out.

GT's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Impact player candidates: Shivam Mavi, B Sai Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar.

