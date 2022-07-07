Happy birthday MS Dhoni: 5 top cars and bikes owned by Captain Cool

'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni enjoyed one of the most glittering international careers, having debuted in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2004.

Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs (three of them for Asia XI) and 98 T20Is and made a name for himself as a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter. Lightning-quick stumpings and masterful finishes became the norm with the Ranchi-born as he orchestrated many a success for India.

It was as a leader, though, that he would go on to leave a long-lasting legacy. Till date, Dhoni remains the only skipper to have won all three major ICC events - the T20 World Cup, the ODI Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His composure under pressure earned him the popular moniker of 'Captain Cool' amongst his fans.

One thing that has been well-documented over time is his unending passion for bikes and cars. As we celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday, we look at five of his most popular automobiles, with a garage of them stored back in his hometown of Ranchi.

#1 Harley Davidson FatBoy

A dream possession for most bike lovers, Dhoni is the proud owner of a Harley Davidson FatBoy belonging to the 2017 generation. It possesses a 1690 cc air-cooled engine and comes with a rear disc brake.

The bike is capable of delivering a mileage of 17-20 kmph on highways while also possessing a six-speed transmission. The current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper owns quite a few versions of the Harley Davidson and has often been spotted taking it for a spin during his leisure time.

#2 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni's automobile collection isn't restricted to bikes alone. He has a good set of four-wheelers at his disposal as well and one of his vintage collections is a red Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

This vintage muscle car has its first generation dating back to the late 1960s. The former Indian skipper procured it in 2020 and a first look of the same was shared by his wife Sakshi on social media.

#3 Ducati 1098

MS Dhoni with his Ducati 1098 (Picture Credits: Twitter).

The swanky Ducati 1098 was one of the first superbikes added to MS Dhoni's inventory of bikes. The model went on sale in India during the 2007-08 period, around the same time 'Mahi' was appointed captain of the national team across formats.

It comes with a 1098 V-twin engine and was manufactured in three different versions - the 1098, 1098R and 1098S. It was also a popular presence in the racing world and featured in the Superbike World Racing Championship.

#4 Nissan Jonga

An Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, MS Dhoni's love for the armed forces has been well-documented over time. Unsurprisingly, he possesses a military vehicle too in the form of the Nissan Jonga, which was once widely used in the Indian Army.

A combination of green and black gives this four-wheeler a stylish look. In fact, the CSK skipper took to Instagram to share a video of him taking care of it in 2019. Stating that "a little help goes a long way", the video posted by him shows daughter Ziva assisting him in cleaning it.

#5 Hummer H2

The long list of automobiles in MS Dhoni's possession also features a Hummer H2. This massive SUV was under production between 2002 and 2009 and comes with the feature of an automatic transmission engine.

Back in 2016, India's then skipper was spotted driving his Hummer H2 to the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi, where India played host to New Zealand in a five-match ODI series. A viral image of the Blackcaps team members watching him ride the vehicle in awe from their team bus did the rounds soon after.

Note: It's not known to us which of these vehicles continue to remain in MS Dhoni's possession at the time of writing.

