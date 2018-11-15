Harbhajan Singh comes up with epic tweet in Tamil on being retained by Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh with MS Dhoni

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was absolutely delighted on being retained by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2019 IPL auctions to be held next month in Jaipur, and showed his emotions through an epic tweet.

With the IPL trading window concluding today (November 15th), all eight franchises have been busy preparing the list of players to be retained as well as released ahead of the much-awaited auctions to be held on December 16 and 17 in the Rajasthan capital.

The Mumbai Indians have been one of the most active franchises in the trading window right from the beginning, releasing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya. Rohit Sharma's men acquired the services of Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock, who represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, for INR 2.8 crore.

Almost every franchise released several players, with the Chennai Super Kings being the exception as predicted. The MS Dhoni-led side released just three players - Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma - in contrast to the other teams which released dozens.

CSK have made it very clear that they intend to retain the core group of players from the last edition's title-winning squad.

Retained players: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif KM, N Jagadeesan, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Mitchell Santner

Released players: Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Kanish Seth

Harbhajan Singh, who is one among the 23 players retained by the Men in Yellow, was understandably ecstatic at the prospect of representing the Super Kings for at least one more season. Harbhajan joined CSK last season after ending his successful 10-year association with the three-time winners Mumbai Indians, and won the hearts of the CSK fans with this very special tweet in Tamil:

The tweet translates to: "Dear Tamil People, if I return it will be only as a King. Tell them, I'm back! Let's rock each and every game and set the globe on fire!"

Bhajji is pumped up, and so are the millions of CSK fans across the globe ahead of the auctions and next year's IPL.