Harbhajan Singh turns singer in collaboration with music composer Mithoon

The song aims at telling the stories of common people who rose for India's betterment and will be shot across the nation.

by Pranjal Mech News 08 Jul 2017, 16:06 IST

The song will be sung in Hindi and English and will be released in December this year

What’s the story?

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is all set to turn singer in collaboration with music director Mithoon for a song which is set to celebrate the contribution of real life heroes who have strived for the welfare of the nation.

Mithoon clarified that it was the cricketer himself who proposed the idea to him and is thrilled that the idea is finally set to take place.

"It's actually a thought that Harbhajan shared with me. We have been close friends for a while now and he has always expressed his interest in music. He wanted to do something to celebrate our national heritage and culture," Mithoon said in a statement.

"We were always contemplating on working together and were in talks of collaborating on a single since over a year now. This concept cropped up on his birthday and while there were many ideas exchanged, this particular idea appealed to us the most,” he added. "I always believe music should address a higher purpose and collaborations of ideas should bring meaning to the fore."

In case you didn’t know...

A vibrant figure on the field, Harbhajan Singh is quite an entertainer off the field as well. He has been appearing as a guest judge in hit television show MTV Roadies Rising and was also seen in Nach Baliye 8 as a guest couple along with his wife Geeta Basra.

Now, Harbhajan is all set to plunge further into the entertainment industry with his singing skills and the fans are eagerly waiting to see how this one turns out to be.

The details

This will not, however, be the first time that Harbhajan has tried his hand at singing. He had sung a hugely popular Punjabi song titled “Meri Maa” in 2013 but this time, the number in collaboration with Mithoon will have an all India presence with the song being shot across various parts of the country.

The song will narrate the stories of a number of common people in India who have done extraordinary things for the betterment of the nation and Mithoon said that it is a project that Harbhajan is very committed about.

The song will be sung in Hindi and English and will be premiered as a single in December this year.

Mithoon is the music director behind some of the biggest hits in modern Bollywood history such as “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 and “Beete Lamhein” from The Train.

One of the greatest spin bowlers in the history of Indian cricket, Harbhajan has been sidelined from the Indian cricket team for a while now with the chances of him making a comeback getting bleak with every passing day.

Now 37, Harbhajan’s days as a cricketer also seem to be coming to an end though he has insisted that he will continue fighting to secure a place in the national team with his performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL, where he represents Mumbai Indians.

Author’s take

Despite being unable to replicate his past success, Harbhajan Singh is quite a fan-favourite among the Indian cricket fans. He has been a popular figure on TV as his stint with Roadies has proven and there’s no doubt that the song will generate quite a buzz when it is eventually released.