Hardik Pandya concedes he is 'more excited than nervous' for IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is 'more excited than nervous' to resume playing cricket after being on the sidelines for the past one year. He said cricketers should just focus on IPL 2020 and not get distracted by whatever is happening around.

Hardik Pandya has been recuperating from a lower-back injury, having played his last match for India in a T20I against South Africa on 22nd September, 2019. He said he has worked on his fitness throughout the lockdown and is now looking forward to get back on the playing field.

“More excited than nervous because a good 10 months I have been training and looking forward to play, so the portion where the nervousness comes or the pressure comes has gone away. I am just more excited to be back on the field and implement what I have worked on with regards to my training part, the practice sessions,” Hardik Pandya told ANI.

The Baroda all-rounder said the priority of all players should be the IPL and they should blindly follow the guidelines laid down by the various stakeholders and experts.

“Back of the mind we have to clear one thing out that we have to get back to cricket. Obviously follow the protocols and from the mind frame point of view, we have to get back and focus on the game. Lots of things will be going around, but as cricketers we will have to focus on our sport because we are here to play and enjoy,” Hardik Pandya added.

Hardik Pandya is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

Hardik Pandya revealed members of the Mumbai Indians are not at all worried about external factors affecting their preparations for the upcoming IPL because they had started testing 20 days prior to their scheduled arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Hardik Pandya has scored 1068 IPL runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 154.78 – the sixth-highest among players who have played at least 60 matches in IPL history. Additionally, he has also scaled 42 wickets, thereby emphasizing the all-round attributes he brings to the fore.