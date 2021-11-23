Harshal Patel turns 31: 5 things you didn’t know about RCB’s bowling star

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel turns 31 today. The medium-pacer came into the limelight following a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Harshal created history during IPL 2021, breaking the record for the most wickets by an uncapped bowler in a season. He also equaled West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s record of most wickets in an IPL season (32).

Harshal ended IPL 2021 with 32 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate o f 10.56. He picked up a five-for and a hat-trick, both against Mumbai Indians.

Following his exploits for RCB, Harshal was named in the Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand at home.

He made an immediate impact, claiming 2 for 25 on debut in Ranchi and followed it up with 2 for 26 and a quickfire 18 in Kolkata.

5 interesting facts to know about Harshal Patel

Having toiled for a number of numbers on the domestic circuit and in the IPL, Harshal has found belated fame. On his birthday, we look at some interesting facts about the medium pacer.

#1 Harshal did not move to the US with family

When he was 15, Harshal’s family moved to the United States of America (USA). Harshal had a chance to lead a comfortable life in in New Jersey. Instead, he chose to stay back in Ahmedabad and toil to pursue his cricketing dream.

Harshal’s coach Tarak Trivedi convinced the cricketer’s parents to let him stay back in India and work towards fulfilling his cricketing ambitions. Harshal found support from brother Tapan as well. His efforts bore fruit as he was chosen in the squad for the 2010 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Speaking to Hindustan Times after being picked for the U-19 World Cup, Harshal had said:

“I always wanted to make a career in cricket. My coach Tarak Trivedi convinced my parents to let me pursue my dream here and I am happy that I have made everyone proud by making it to the World Cup squad.”

#2 Harshal made his IPL debut back in IPL 2012

Although he was a relatively unknown name on the IPL circuit until the recently-concluded season, Harshal made his debut in the T20 league way back in 2012.

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for ₹8 lakh for the IPL 2010 season but the youngster did not get a chance to prove his mettle.

Harshal made his IPL debut for RCB in IPL 2012. He claimed nine wickets in 12 matches during the season at a strike rate of 27.33 and an economy rate of 8.29.

He had a decent IPL 2015 season during which he claimed 17 wickets in 15 matches. But he had to wait until IPL 2021 to make his mark in the tournament.

