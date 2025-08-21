Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - comparing their T20 stats ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Harshit Rana was preferred over Prasidh Krishna as the third pacer in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was announced in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. On expected lines, the selectors picked Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as the two main fast bowlers.

Ad

Apart from Prasidh, Harshit also faced competition from Mohammed Siraj, who had a stellar Test series in England. However, despite playing only one T20I, the 23-year-old got the nod over his seniors in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav defended Harshit's selection and commented that the team is backing him as they have faith in his ability.

Following Team India's squad announcement for Asia Cup 2025, we compare Harshit's T20 bowling stats with that of Prasidh. Take a look.

Ad

Trending

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has a better average and economy rate in T20s?

Having made his debut in April 2022, Harshit has featured in 39 T20 matches so far and has claimed 46 wickets at an average of 24.84 and an economy rate of 9.36. He is yet to claim a four-fer in the T20 format and has a best of 3-24. While his economy is on the higher side, he has an impressive strike rate of 15.9.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI Economy SR 4w Harshit Rana 39 46 24.84 3-24 9.36 15.9 0 Prasidh Krishna 97 106 28.99 4-30 8.55 20.3 2

Ad

(Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna T20 bowling stats comparison)

Prasidh made his T20 debut in January 2018 and has featured in 97 matches so far in the format. The Karnataka pacer has claimed 106 wickets at an average of 28.99 and an economy rate of 8.55. The 29-year-old has two four-fers to his name in the format and has a strike rate of 20.03.

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has a better record in the IPL?

Harshit made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2022 season. In 34 matches for the franchise, he has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 25.72 and an economy rate of 9.51, with a strike rate of 16.2. His best of 3-24 was registered against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow in IPL 2024.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI Economy SR 4w Harshit Rana 34 40 25.72 3-24 9.51 16.2 0 Prasidh Krishna 66 74 29.60 4-30 8.76 20.2 2

Ad

(Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna IPL bowling stats comparison)

The young right-arm pacer played a key role in KKR's IPL triumph in the 2024 season. In 13 matches, he claimed 19 wickets at an average of 20.15 and an economy rate of 9.08. In IPL 2025, Harshit was not as effective. In 13 matches, he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 29.86 and an economy rate of 10.18.

Prasidh made his IPL debut for KKR in the 2018 season. He represented the Kolkata franchise till 2021. The right-arm pacer played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022. He missed the next two seasons before returning to represent Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

Ad

In 66 matches, the 29-year-old has scalped 74 wickets at an average of 29.60 and an economy rate of 8.76, with two four-fers. His best of 4-30 came while representing KKR against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his first IPL season in 2018. Prasidh was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2025. In 15 matches, he picked up 25 wickets at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna - Who has a better record for India in T20Is?

Harshit has played only one T20I for Team India so far. He came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I against England in Pune in January 2025. It was a memorable debut for the youngster as he claimed 3-33. Harshit dismissed Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton as the Men in Blue ended up winning the contest by 15 runs.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI Economy SR 4w Harshit Rana 1 3 11 3-33 8.25 8 0 Prasidh Krishna 5 8 27.50 3-41 11 15 0

Ad

(Harshit Rana vs Prasidh Krishna T20I bowling stats comparison)

As for Prasidh, he has played five T20Is for India, having made his debut in the format in August 2023 in a match against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide). The right-arm pacer has claimed eight wickets in his T20I career so far, averaging 27.50 at an economy rate of 11. His best of 3-41 came against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram in November 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More