Having five Karnataka players in Kings XI Punjab is a blessing in disguise for me: Krishnappa Gowtham

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham stated that having five players from the Karnataka domestic team in the Kings XI Punjab squad is "a blessing in disguise" for him.

Gowtham was traded from the Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

With the likes of KL Rahul and Karun Nair hailing from Karnataka and coach Anil Kumble also having played from Karnataka, Gowtham will feel at home playing with KXIP.

Krishnappa Gowtham said on KXIP's official Instagram page:

"I am excited to be a part of KXIP this year. Being a part of this kind of team is something that I couldn't have asked for anything better. Having five Karnataka players is a blessing in disguise for me coming into the team. We have played a lot of Ranji Trophy cricket together and I have played against other teammates as well."

Krishnappa Gowtham could be the ideal replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin

Former KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals last year. KXIP is, therefore, in dire need of an off-spinner with the ability to bat. Krishnappa Gowtham clearly fits the bill and has shown his all-round ability in one of the games of the Karnataka Premier League.

He had scored a brilliant 134 runs off just 54 balls, including 7 fours and 13 sixes. He also ended up picking up 8 wickets in the same game, finishing up with figures of 8-15, the best figures in T20 cricket.

Krishnappa Gowtham is confident that with the kind of team KXIP has, they have a great chance of winning IPL 2020. He said:

Advertisement

"This is going to be a huge family now and for the next two and a half months this is going to be my family. And I am going to go out there and entertain you all and try to win as many games as possible from my side. ANd with this unit we have a great chance of winning the IPL trophy this year."

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE. The cash-rich tournament is set to begin on September 19 and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.