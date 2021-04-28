IPL 2021: How the current CSK batting line-up has fared against SRH so far 

After starting off IPL 2021 with five consecutive matches in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will now head north to Delhi. They will play their next four league games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the first of which pits them against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 28.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed second in the points table while their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom.

CSK are riding high on confidence following their comprehensive 69-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday which extended their winning streak to four matches.

Ravindra Jadeja was the commander-in-chief in CSK's wreckage of RCB on Sunday. After scoring 62 off 28 balls in the first innings, he produced a fine spell of spin-bowling in the second that dismantled RCB's middle order. MS Dhoni's tactical acumen came to the fore again as he shrewdly brought in the left-arm spinner to dismiss the in-form pair of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Unsurprisingly, he was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round contribution.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis's batting form in the top order has been one of the big positives for CSK in their last few matches. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad looked woefully out of form in his first couple of matches this season. But the team management backed him and CSK are now reaping its rewards. In Chennai's matches from the previous week, Gaikwad provided quick starts in the powerplay which laid a good platform for the middle-order to build on.

Stats of CSK's current batsmen against SRH in IPL

Faf du Plessis: IPL Matches - 12 | Runs - 238 | HS - 67* | Average - 23.80 | Strike rate - 132.96 | 50's - 1

Moeen Ali: IPL Matches - 4 | Runs - 77 | HS - 65 | Average - 19.25 | Strike rate - 154 | 50's - 1

Suresh Raina: IPL Matches - 17 | Runs - 434 | HS - 99* | Average - 28.93 | Strike rate - 140.91 | 50's - 3

Ambati Rayudu: IPL Matches - 16 | Runs - 496 | HS - 100* | Average - 45.09 | Strike rate - 132.27 | 50's - 3 | 100's - 1

MS Dhoni: IPL Matches - 17 | Runs - 463 | HS - 67* | Average - 57.88 | Strike rate - 148.40 | 50's - 4

Ravindra Jadeja: IPL Matches - 18 | Runs - 194 | HS - 50 | Average - 27.71 | Strike rate - 122.78 | 50's - 1

Robin Uthappa: IPL Matches - 18 | Runs - 509 | HS - 68 | Average - 28.28 | Strike rate - 134.30 | 50's - 2

Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina have been in good touch for the Chennai franchise. Their contribution with the bat is likely to play a crucial part in the outcome of the game against Hyderabad. Seasoned veterans Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni need to find their groove quickly and support Raina and Ali in the middle overs. Moeen Ali missed Chennai's previous game against Bangalore due to a niggle, but is expected to come back into the side for today's game.

Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja have been hitting sensationally in recent times. The dashing duo will be the designated finishers for the side.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is available for selection against SRH as well after he missed out in the match against RCB.

If CSK want to strenghten their pace department, they might consider including Ngidi in the playing XI again. That being said, Deepak Chahar's return to form this season might influence them to field the all-rounder duo of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran instead.

Highest individual scores for CSK



127 - Murali Vijay vs RR

117* - Shane Watson vs SRH

116* - Mike Hussey vs KXIP

113- Murali Vijay vs DD

109* - Suresh Raina vs KKR

106- Shane Watson vs RR

100* - Suresh Raina vs KXIP

100*- Brendon Mccullum vs SRH

100*-Ambati Rayudu vs SRH pic.twitter.com/WFdjXKBDFJ — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 21, 2021

CSK will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad side today. In the 14 head-to-head IPL encounters between the two teams so far, CSK have won 10 games and SRH have won the remaining four.