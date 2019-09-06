How long will India persist with KL Rahul?

Rahul has struggled big time in Test cricket.

KL Rahul had offered a lot of promise at the start of his international career. Rahul had the flair, the class, and the qualities that a selector and a fan look for in an upcoming batsman. Unfortunately, for some reason Rahul hasn't graduated into a world beater.

Of course he has kept giving glimpses of his enormous talent at intervals, but there has always been a huge question mark on the Karnataka batsman's temperament. Since making his Test debut in 2014, Rahul has played just 34 Tests so far, which is testimony of the fact that he has lacked consistency.

Extended lean phase

2018 was a year to forget for Rahul in Test cricket. Rahul amassed a paltry 468 runs at a poor average of 22.29 in the 12 Tests he played in 2018. His failures to give the side solid starts was a major reason behind India's dismal run in the series against England. Rahul's record in 2019 so far hasn't been any better. The 27-year-old has scored just 110 runs in 3 Tests in 2019 and failed to convert starts in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies. Rahul hasn't scored a single Test fifty in his last 12 Test innings.

What's ailing Rahul?

Rahul's shot selection has also led to his downfall on more than one occasion. Former cricketers have also questioned Rahul's temperament as a Test batsman. He has often thrown his wicket when he looked well settled. Rahul has made some changes in his batting technique by holding the bat straighter but it hasn't really worked for him.

Why is he persisted with then?

It's no secret that Virat Kohli has a huge say when it comes to player and support staff selection. The skipper seems to have immense faith in his ex-RCB teammate. That was the primary reason why Rahul made it to the World Cup squad despite playing just one game in his comeback ODI series against Australia.

And even though his World Cup 2019 stats are pretty decent, he failed to perform in the crucial round-robin game against England and the all important semi-final against New Zealand.

The contenders

Sourav Ganguly backs the axing of Rahul at the top of the order in Tests.

And it's not like India does not have other alternatives. It is probably only because of Prithvi Shaw's unfortunate ban that Rahul made it to the playing XI against West Indies. But Shaw should tey into the side once his ban is over. Also, the hugely talked-about Shubman Gill has been knocking on the doors of the selectors more than ever.

Having said that, Rahul's biggest challenger is Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma is probably in the form of his life, making it difficult for the team management to keep him out of the side for too long. Also, former greats like Sourav Ganguly have openly endorsed Rohit Sharma as a Test opener.

End of the road in the Test side?

Well, considering the amount of faith that the current team management has in him, it is highly unlikely that Rahul will be dropped immediately. But if his poor run continues then his place in the side will be under serious threat. Maybe the selectors should ask Rahul to grind it out at the domestic level and work on his shortcomings and come back stronger and better.

Can Rohit Sharma become the India opener in whites as well?