"How unlucky RCB is?" - Twitter reacts after injured Harshal Patel can't complete his overs vs GT

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) death-overs specialist Harshal Patel suffered a hand injury that barred him from completing his full quota of overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) during their IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Harshal hurt his webbing while trying to stop the ball. David Miller slapped a back-of-a-length delivery off Wanindu Hasaranga that traveled to the cover region in no time.

Harshal Patel stopped the ball, but in the process hurt the webbing. It immediately started bleeding and the seasoned all-rounder walked off the field. He needed a couple of stitches and the player didn't return to the ground given that he had hurt his bowling hand.

Fans were disheartened to see the wicket-taker walk off the field abruptly. They also wished him a speedy recovery.

Here are the reactions:

Harshal Patel's absence did hurt RCB as Gujarat Titans accumulated 41 runs in the final three overs to post 168 in their 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten half-century guides GT to a challenging total

Opting to bat first, Gujarat got off to a flying start thanks to Wriddhiman Saha, who has been consistently scoring runs this season. Despite losing Shubman Gill at the other end, Saha kept playing his shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Matthew Wade also walked back after getting a start before Hardik joined the veteran wicket-keeper and the duo played some shots before Saha was run out, leaving the Titans at 62/3.

The RCB spinners did an exceptional job of keeping things tight before David Miller provided some impetus to the innings. But Siddarth Kaul and Josh Hazlewood leaked some runs in the death overs.

Hardik led the team from the front with an unbeaten 62, while Rashid Khan chipped in with a late six-ball 19-run cameo to end the innings on a high.

