Hyderabad Cricket Association offers Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to government for setting up isolation centres

  • HCA secretary R Vijayanand wrote in the letter that 40 big rooms in RGIS could accommodate corona patients easily.
  • He thanked CM and the employees of HCA for their efforts in leading from the front in the battle against coronavirus.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Mar 2020, 15:36 IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) offered the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (RGIS) in Uppal, to be set up as an isolation centre, to the government for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Speaking to TOI, HCA secretary R Vijayanand wrote a letter, on behalf of president Mohd Azharuddin, to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, offering the services of RGIS in the time of the given crisis. The secretary praised Rao's efforts to keep the deadly virus under control by implementing strict and necessary measures.


“In tune with your commitment and passion in implementing the measures, I, on behalf of HCA president Mohd Azharuddin, and the members of the Apex Council, would like to offer the facility of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal to set up isolation centres."

He further talked about the seriousness of the issue and the need for associations to come forward and help protect fellow humans from this global threat. He stated that 40 big rooms were available which could accommodate corona patients easily in their efforts for recovery. He thereby offered the stadium as a gesture of appreciation towards the government's invaluable efforts in this fight against the virus.


“This we feel is the moral obligation on our part in this hour of crisis as there are 40 big rooms which can take care of some of the virus-affected patients... With a lot of parking space, we feel it would be appropriate on our behalf to make this token gesture of appreciation of your efforts... We will be more than happy to be at your service in this grim battle against the virus which has become a global threat.” 

He also thanked all the employees and office-bearers of HCA for leading from the front in their battle against the virus. He highlighted the fact that the Telangana government's efforts set perfect examples for other institutions and governments to curb this menace, especially the work done by the honorable chief minister.


“In the first instance we, all the office-bearers and members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, sincerely appreciate the way you are leading from the front in battlin on the dreaded coronavirus."
“It is an undeniable fact that Telangana has been in the for forefront and setting example for others to follow the measures to curb the menace on a war-footing by the way as the Chief Minister have been taking the steps even before before others could think off."

Cricket has hit a roadblock as well, with England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 getting cancelled or abandoned amid the coronavirus outbreak. All forms of cricket in allmost all countries has been stopped to tackle the situation.

Published 25 Mar 2020, 15:28 IST
