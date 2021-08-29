'I believe our best is yet to come', says Ricky Ponting as Delhi Capitals start training in the UAE for the 2nd leg of IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals official Twitter handle shared a video of the first batch of the contingent boarding their flight from Delhi to the United Arab Emirates for the 2nd leg of the 14th IPL.

The video kicks off with a message from head coach Ricky Ponting. The former Australian captain reckoned that while DC has played some good cricket so far, their best is yet to come.

Ricky Ponting said-

'’We have played some good cricket so far. But I believe our best is yet to come. The real journey begins now’’

"The real journey begins NOW!" 🗣️



From take-off to touchdown, with all the hopes and aspirations for the second leg of #IPL2021 💙



Relive the journey with @EbixCash #TravelDiaries as the first batch of DC stars reached the UAE 🇦🇪🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/bEjSTs8Dzt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 29, 2021

The Delhi Capitals were the third IPL franchise to reach the UAE after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The Capitals landed in the UAE on August 21.

They completed a mandatory one-week quarantine before kickstarting gym work and on-field training.

[2/2] And we begin 🤩



📷 | Our DC stars took to the field for their 1️⃣st training session after quarantine 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/pBpWcYOGUC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 29, 2021

The DC Twitter handle has posted snapshots of the same in the past two days.

[2/2] 📸 | Snapshots of DC stars hustling in their 1️⃣st gym session together after quarantine 🔥💪🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/ffxpIaIgma — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 28, 2021

'It's important we pick our template again'- Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals won 6 out of their 8 games in first leg of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had a brilliant IPL campaign last season as the Shreyas Iyer-led unit made it to the finals for the very first time

They were eventually humbled by the Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. Despite a blip in the final coupled with the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer in the first leg of the IPL 2021, the Capitals continued their surge.

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals won 6 out of the 8 fixtures to finish at the numero-uno spot before the season was prematurely called-off due to Covid.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra feels the Capitals need to pick their template again during the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 as they aim to go one step ahead and claim their maiden title.

Amit Mishra said:

"It's important we pick our template again. We reached final last year, if we would have win, then it would have been better. But everyone worked hard very much, the result of which was seen in last year's IPL. We are currently at the top of the points table of this season and will try to make it to the finals this time also"

The Delhi Capitals will resume their IPL 2021 campaign on September 22 when they lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by S Chowdhury