I have changed as a bowler over the last few years: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that he is looking forward to sharing his experience and knowledge in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 30-year-old endured an injury-filled 2019, meaning that he is now raring to return to action.

“I have definitely changed as a bowler over the last few years. Most importantly I have gained experience from playing for so many years, have learnt variations. I don’t think it is always about keep adding to your arsenal, it is also about being good at what you already do,” Bhunveshwar Kumar quipped.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also noted that the Sunrisers’ bowling group had remained unchanged for the last couple of years, which is an advantage for a senior bowler like him.

To further that assessment, bowlers of the ilk of Basil Thampi, Shahbaaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammed Nabi have been with the team for a couple of years.

“As a senior bowler my approach will be similar as it has been for past couple of years. I’ll try to help and share my experience. The good thing about this bowling group is that we are playing together for the last 2-3 years so we understand each other pretty well," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 172 T20s

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 172 T20s

With ample experience on his side, the right-arm fast bowler will be spearheading the bowling for SRH in IPL 2020. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 172 T20 matches where he has picked up 182 wickets.

IPL 2020 has been moved out of India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The entire tournament will be played across three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The schedule of the tournament isn’t out yet but it is slated to begin on September 19th and conclude on November 10th.