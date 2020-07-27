'I don’t think there is a role for him' - Brad Hogg feels Suresh Raina might not play for the Indian cricket team again

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes that there is no way back for Suresh Raina in the Indian team.

Suresh Raina has been a dependable middle-order batsman for India over the years and has played an important role in many of the side's victories.

However, Brad Hogg believes that the presence of youngsters like Shreyas Iyer in the middle order will keep Raina out of the Indian team. Iyer has impressed everyone with his maturity and consistent performances at the much-debated number 4 position.

Hogg added that Suresh Raina's age is another factor that will go against him as he believes that skipper Virat Kohli is looking for young reinforcements in the middle order. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"If you look at the Indian batting line-up right now and where Virat Kohli wants to take it, he is looking at youngsters in that middle order and Iyer has done reasonably well at number 4 and that's where I see Raina batting. I do not see him batting lower down the order as I see him batting at 3 and 4 and controlling the middle overs.I dont think there is a role for him in Indian cricket."

Suresh Raina has been a revelation in Indian cricket: Brad Hogg

Although Hogg does not see a future for Suresh Raina in the Indian team, he acknowledged the fact that the 33-year-old has been a game-changer for Indian cricket. He added that the only way that Suresh Raina can come back to the team is at the expense of Shikhar Dhawan in the shortest format:

"Raina has been a revelation in Indian cricket, one of the better fielders we have seen from India on world stage and a fantastic left-handed batsman there is no doubt about that.The only way that he will get a chance to play T20 cricket is if they play with Rohit and Rahul and leave Dhawan out. But I really can't see Raina playing again and its a bit disappointing."

As the T20 World Cup has been postponed to next year, the 2020 edition of the IPL is set to take place from September 19 to November 8.

Suresh Raina will be keen on having one strong season for the Chennai Super Kings and will hope that it might bring him back in the conversation for the national team.