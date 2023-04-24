Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel has said that the team bowling unit is stronger than their batting department at present.

RCB defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs on Sunday (April 23) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to register consecutive wins. The Bangalore outfit have now won four out of their seven league matches and three of those wins while defending totals.

Harshal Patel claimed three wickets for 32 runs from four overs while defending 189 against a star-studded RR batting line-up.

Speaking to RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj in a video uploaded on IPL's official website, Harshal mentioned that their bowling is stronger in the conditions at present than the batting department based on their performances in the last seven games.

Harshal Patel said:

"I feel that our bowling department is more stronger (than the batting) in such conditions because twice we have defended 175. Today also they (RCB batting) were ahead 5-7 runs from the par score but it wasn't a huge score that could easily be defended."

Harshal was left with the task of defending 20 runs in the final over. Royals batter Ravichandran Ashwin managed to manufacture a couple of boundaries in the first three balls.

However, Harshal executed a wide slower delivery to get the better of the bowling all-rounder with the fourth ball. He conceded two runs off the final two balls and successfully kept the prodigious Dhruv Jurel stranded at the other end for most of the over.

Speaking about the mindset after getting hit for 10 runs in the first three balls, Harshal Patel said:

"The mindset was that it would be difficult to bowl slower balls because the wicket was slow and the ball was a bit soft. As Ashwin was trying to hit more towards the leg side, I was trying to bowl the slower ones wide (outside off). It wasn't a problem for me, even if someone hit me for boundaries from that line."

"The runout of Shimron Hetmyer was a game-changer for us" - Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been razor-sharp in the field since their 24-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mohali. Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga managed direct hits to get the run-outs of Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Sam Curran, respectively in that game.

During the Rajasthan Royals innings on Sunday, Suyash Prabhudessai nailed a pinpoint throw from the extra cover to inflict a runout on Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th over.

While lauding the brilliance of RCB fielders in performing direct hits, Harshal Patel said:

"In the last two games, we have almost made three-four runouts from direct hits. I want to give a special mention to Suyash because he couldn't contribute with the bat. The moment he walked on the field, it was visible in his eyes that he wanted to contribute in the field. Probably the runout of Hety (Shimron Hetmyer) was a game-changer for us."

RCB will play their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (April 26) on their home turf in Bengaluru.

