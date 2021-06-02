"I'm worried about my box, not my thigh pad!" - David Warner reveals another amusing Steve Smith obsession

David Warner has lifted the lid on another astonishing Steve Smith obsession, revealing how the batsman trials his thigh pad while wearing his Test whites before the game.

Smith’s amusing ritual of testing bats blindfolded recently went viral on social media, with his wife Dani Willis posting a series of pictures on Instagram.

Speaking to Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, David Warner disclosed another Steve Smith obsession that dumbfounds him.

“It’s just so common, Steve, that he put his whites on to actually work out if his thigh pad was going to fit in his pants. I’m worried about my box, not my thigh pad,” Warner revealed.

Steve Smith’s affinity to shadow bat in his hotel room is known to all. The 32-year-old can never stay away from the game for long, and Warner shared how it is a disaster to be in a room below Smith’s in a hotel.

“A little insight to Steve Smith when you’re in a hotel room. If he’s above you, you ain’t sleeping. All you hear is the tapping all the time. You think it’s the cleaners coming in at midnight. You’re like, Nah, that’s just Steve testing his bats. He likes to obviously feel the weight but he likes to close his eyes and yeah, that’s how he does it,” David Warner mentioned.

David Warner opens up on IPL 2021 tragedy

David Warner is finally back home, almost a month after IPL 2021 came to an abrupt halt in India. Many cricketers have talked about the difficulty of playing cricket in the country at a time when India was grappling with a disastrous second wave. Warner admitted it was terrifying to see the oxygen crisis unfold on TV.

“I think it really hit home when everyone saw that piece on the TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen. You know, people on the streets lining up to cremate their family members and we did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds. Open fields and stuff. You know, it was terrifying. And it was just really upsetting from a humanitarian point of view,” Warner admitted.

David Warner and the rest of the Australian contingent had to take the long route back home, with border restrictions preventing them from flying straight to Australia once IPL 2021 got postponed. Warner and Co. first spent a considerable amount of time in the Maldives, before quarantining upon their arrival in Sydney.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star feels postponing IPL 2021 was the correct call and hinted that travel may have been the cause behind the bubble burst.

“I think the right decision was made (to suspend the IPL). Got into the bubble, which was obviously going to be a challenge once we started moving, getting on and off aircraft. It was challenging. We had to get out of there ASAP. We were there (in the Maldives) with other people and they were there for the same reasons — getting out of India, trying to get to their countries as well because pretty much everyone was locked out of their country who had been into India.”

David Warner will next be seen in action when Australia travel to the Caribbean for five T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies in July.