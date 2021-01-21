"I think they are in big trouble" - Scott Styris reacts to CSK's IPL 2021 retention list

The Chennai Super Kings have released six players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. While CSK have done away with most of their under-performers from last season, Scott Styris feels the franchise is in deep trouble. Styris pointed out the Chennai-based team will still rely on their senior players to achieve success in IPL 2021.

After returning to the league in 2018, the Chennai Super Kings have opted for experience over youth. This ideology helped them win the IPL title in 2018 and finish second in IPL 2019. However, for the first time in their history, CSK failed to finish in the Top 4 during IPL 2020.

Speaking on Star Sports after the Chennai Super Kings publicized their retained players' list, Scott Styris hinted towards CSK's seasoned campaigners. He stated that most of Chennai's players did not play cricket regularly before adding the player auction would play a vital role in deciding CSK's IPL 2021 position.

“I think they are in big trouble. The players they released were expected to be the older players in the squad. I think a couple are there but who are the backbones? Where is that spine coming from for CSK?" observed Styris.

"When you look at that top order, they're not playing a lot of cricket, so I think CSK have a lot of work ahead of them. The auction is a big part of that, not only for this year but next too,” added Styris.

The Chennai Super Kings now have seven Indian spots and an overseas spot vacant in their squad. After releasing six players from their team, the Chennai-based franchise have ₹22.9 crores available to fill those eight places in the team.

Scott Styris feels CSK's hands are tied a little bit before IPL 2021

MS Dhoni will captain CSK in IPL 2021.

Scott Styris, who has played for the Chennai Super Kings in the past, recalled how MS Dhoni had spoken about handing over things to future stars. However, the former Kiwi all-rounder could not understand how the CSK team management retained multiple retired cricketers for IPL 2021.

“I think their hands are tied a little bit. In reality, the storyline for the last three years has been about old is gold and the ageing side that CSK has. But that was always going to come back and bite them," said Styris.

"You still need the younger generation coming through. MS Dhoni mentioned that. He spoke about handing it over to the next generation. Where that comes from, I don't know,” Styris added.

It will be interesting to see which players the Chennai Super Kings sign to complete their IPL 2021 squad.