"I've worked my entire life for moments like these" - Gujarat Titans' Abhinav Manohar ahead of IPL 2022

When the Gujarat Titans landed the final bid of ₹2.6 Crore to sign the services of Karnataka's latest batting sensation Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani at the IPL 2022 Auction, a loud round of applause went all across the event hall in Bengaluru.

The vociferous appreciation and the fact that Abhinav was signed for 13 times his base price of ₹20 lakh was enough validation for the Karnataka star, who had only a few months earlier lit up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his pyrotechnics.

In just four innings at the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Abhinav amassed 162 runs, at a strike rate of 150 that made people stand up and take notice of his skill. A talented batter blessed with the ability to clear boundaries with the right mix of power and timing, Abhinav was expected to command big bucks at the IPL 2022 auction.

Ahead of the two-day auction, Abhinav had put in impressive performances in five trials across IPL franchises, and he was quietly confident of attracting interest from at least two teams. And when the 27-year-old was eventually signed at the auction, the smiles, hugs and outpouring of celebration were vindicative of how his efforts over the years were being recognized on a global platform.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Abhinav shed light on his maiden IPL contract, a potential partnership with Hardik Pandya, training with Rashid Khan and more.

"I was nervous 3-4 days before the auction. The build up itself was a lot, and the two guys who came up before me went unsold, so I was even more nervous. When my name came up, the first bid was made and I felt relaxed. Then once the teams kept bidding, it felt nice to know that many teams wanted me. I've worked my entire life to get into the IPL and work my way into the Indian team."

Abhinav settled for a base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2022 Auction, and in his words, what he was ultimately signed for was beyond his expectations.

"I wasn't expecting too much, I thought two teams might want me. ₹2.6 Crore is way above what I expected. I'm thankful and grateful for it."

"To form a partnership with Hardik will be special" - Abhinav Manohar

The 27-year-old, known for his attacking brand of cricket lower down the order, will feature alongside Hardik Pandya at the Gujarat Titans, with the latter set to lead the side in his maiden IPL captaincy opportunity.

Hardik is often regarded as one of Indian cricket's best finishers, and Abhinav feels the opportunity to play alongside the Gujarat skipper and learn the ropes couldn't have come at a better time.

"I'm pretty excited to play with Hardik because he strikes the ball well and he's one of the best hitters in the country. I'm eager to learn how he carries his innings, his mindset in certain situations and just to bat with him in the middle order and form a partnership will be special."

The star-studded Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022 will also feature Afghanistan star Rashid, who was retained by the franchise for a sum of ₹15 Crore. While Abhinav will be rid of the ordeal of plotting against him, the gifted finisher feels batting against Rashid in practice games could well define the level he's at.

"(Laughs) I'm pretty relieved (not to face Rashid) because he is one of the best spinners going around, but it would have been a good challenge to face off against him in a match. We will play a few practice games, and so there we'll see how good I am against him."

"It's been my father's dream to watch me in the IPL"

Few keen observers of the IPL might consider Abhinav a 'late bloomer', but there's nothing to take away from his talent, which isn't by any means readily available across India's domestic circles.

Having put in the hard yards and worked his way to the top, the Karnataka star is unsurprisingly excited at sharing the dressing room with some big names, come IPL 2022.

"I'm very excited overall, since this will be my first IPL and this is going to be a new experience. We have some big names in the side like Hardik, Rashid and Shubman (Gill), so I'm sure I will get to learn quite a bit."

As for his family's reaction to his selection in the IPL, Abhinav shed light on how his father's dream is finally set to be fulfilled.

"My father was really happy, it's been his dream to watch me there (In the IPL). He's played a huge role in my life right from dropping me to ground, picking me up and all of that. For him, it's a relief as well as a proud moment. Not just him, my mother and sister are also really happy, it's overall a very exciting period for us."

Come March, Abhinav will be seen in a brand new avatar as he opens a new chapter in his cricketing storybook. As he charges onto the field with the willow in his hand and sets himself up for an exciting challenge, Gujarat fans can count on some fascinating entertainment coming their way.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal