"I wanted to score runs for my son"- Virender Sehwag recalls his special hundred against CSK in IPL 2014

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was part of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team that made it to the final of the 2014 IPL season. While he didn't have much of an impact throughout the league phase, Sehwag reserved his best for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sehwag smashed 122 runs from just 58 balls, including 12 fours and a staggering eight sixes, as Chennai simply didn't have an answer to the onslaught. However, the interesting bit was when Sehwag opened up about his son being an inspiration for him to do well in the game.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about his century against CSK:

"The most memorable moment for me would be that hundred against Chennai. Before that I wasn't able to score many runs and my son used to tell me, 'Dad, my friends in school tease me since you don't score runs.' I wanted to score runs for my son and then that 122 came and my son was very happy."

Sehwag also touched upon the beauty of the IPL, where any team could beat any other team on a given day. He added:

"We knew Chennai are a big team, but we didn't think that only big team like them would win. One Virender Sehwag scored 122 runs and that was enough to defeat them even when they were a better team than us on paper and also on the field. So this is the beauty of T20 cricket and individual performance can sometimes single-handedly sink the opposition."

I was there to entertain people: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was arguably one of the most dangerous batters for the opposition and also a proper entertainer for the fans. His aggressive strokeplay was evident even in the IPL as the first three balls that he faced were all boundaries.

On this, Sehwag stated:

"I don't remember (first three balls he faced in IPL) but I am sure they must have been great (smiles). I was there to entertain people and IPL has been an entertaining league. If you look at some other leagues in the world, they are there just for the sake of it. But IPL continues to entertain everyone on and off the field."

Virender Sehwag represented Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes