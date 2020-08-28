I will never be able to forget Suresh Raina's contribution to my career: Kartik Tyagi

19-year-old India U19 fast bowler Kartik Tyagi stated that he would never be able to forget the contribution of former Indian batsman Suresh Raina to his career. Kartik Tyagi was an important new-ball bowler for India in the 2020 U19 World Cup. He was instrumental in India reaching the final of the showpiece event where they eventually lost to Bangladesh.

But the first big break for Kartik Tyagi was given by former India batsman and Uttar Pradesh skipper Suresh Raina. At just 17 years of age, Kartik Tyagi was roped into the Uttar Pradesh playing XI. Raina backed Tyagi's ability and gave him much-needed confidence, something he says he will never forget.

"Raina bhaiyya ka jo yogdaan raha hain, hum kabhi bhula nahi payenge (I will never be able to forget Suresh Raina's contribution in my career). I had played U-16s when I was told to join Ranji Trophy camp. Raina bhaiyya saw me a few days and asked selectors to put me in Ranji Trophy team," Kartik Tyagi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kartik Tyagi also spoke about the contribution of another former Indian player Praveen Kumar in helping him during his Ranji Trophy debut.

Raina and Kumar were standing at mid-off and mid-on and were helping the youngster in planning. They supported him and helped him get rid of his nerves. Tyagi ended up with decent figures of 1-25 from his 15 overs.

"I must also mention how PK bhai (Praveen's nickname) also supported me. During that match against Railways, Raina bhaiyya stood at mid-off and PK bhai at mid-on just to guide me and ensure I don't suffer from nerves," said Tyagi.

Jofra Archer is the best bowler in the world: Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi is extremely excited to learn from the likes of Jofra Archer. Archer is one of the main weapons in the bowling attack of the Rajasthan Royals. His accurate line and length and raw pace have proven to be menacing for batsmen. Tyagi would like to follow the same path as Archer has and would like to learn many things from him.

"Jofra Archer is the best in the world but it's not one thing I want to learn from Jofra. There are many things to learn from him and I would like to pick his brains on all aspects of fast bowling," Tyagi said.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.