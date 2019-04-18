×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: "We have 11 match-winners," says Dale Steyn

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
408   //    18 Apr 2019, 22:50 IST

Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn

What's the story?

After South Africa's World Cup squad announcement, premier fast bowler Dale Steyn has gone on to say that South Africa have 11 match winners, right from the openers down to the last member in the team.

In case you didn't know...

With the ICC giving a deadline of April 23rd to announce their World Cup squads, many teams have announced their squad for the mega event. Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa announced their 15 member squads for the World Cup today.

The Proteas have named a well-balanced squad to feature in the World Cup. The squad features world-class players like skipper Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton De Kock and David Miller among others.

The heart of the matter

Dale Steyn was speaking to reporters in Kolkata where he has joined RCB. RCB take on KKR tomorrow in a match that Bangalore must win to stand any chance of remaining in contention for a place in the playoffs. He said:

"We're going with good expectations. If you're not going to the World Cup expecting to win, then you probably shouldn't go. But I'm not going to lie, we have some fantastic players."

Three of them - Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Faf Du Plessis - have been in excellent form for several months, including at the IPL.

"We're led by Faf, who's been in fantastic form lately. And in the IPL, Imran Tahir has been right up there in terms of wickets. From Quinton de Kock all the way down to No. 11, they're all match-winners. We just need to go there and hope a bit of luck - weather, a missed no-ball - goes your way, and you could win the tournament.
"You look at KG [Rabada], he's been bowling exceptionally well. Kagiso is a wunderkind. Just hope he continues that kind of form. He's come on to the scene in international cricket and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. We've seen players come in, show signs of extreme excellence and then fade away, but KG is someone we can get used to."

What's next?

Dale Steyn is not wrong in his assessment that the Proteas have eleven match winners. Each player offers a lot individually and if they click as a team, it would be hard for oppositions to stop them.

South Africa have afterall, won 11 of their last 13 ODI series and come into the mega event after whitewashing Sri Lanka 5-0 at home. The only possible hurdles in their way to a tournament success is how fast they adjust to conditions and how quickly they get rid of the 'Chokers' tag.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Virat Kohli
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Will Dale Steyn make a difference to the RCB squad?
RELATED STORY
South Africa: The new breeding ground for Cricketing Mercenaries?
RELATED STORY
5 Bowling greats who could retire post the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa announce squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
4 Veterans who have sealed their spot ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Recalling 5 of the most iconic moments from ICC World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs South Africa matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest South Africa Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Who will make it to South Africa's squad for the tournament?
RELATED STORY
3 top cricketers who will likely be playing their last ODI World Cup in 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us