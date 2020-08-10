'If not for Dinesh Karthik, I probably would not have been picked by KKR' - Sandeep Warrier

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Sandeep Warrier was effusive in acknowledging Tamil Nadu star cricketer Dinesh Karthik's contributions towards carving out a path for the Kerala pacer to come into the KKR setup for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Warrier recalled the time when Dinesh Karthik called the pacer for a net session back in 2018 under the watchful eyes of the KKR team management.

"I played a match against TN in 2018 in which I picked 7 wickets. After that match, the next day he called me and asked me to travel to Mumbai. DK bhai was there along with analyst AR Srikkanth, Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi. They watched me bowl and later that year I was picked for the KKR team. If not for DK bhai's push and initiative, I would probably have not been picked by KKR," Warrier said.

Warrier had a fantastic 2018-19 domestic season as the tall pacer picked up heaps of wickets for Kerala across formats. Yet, he was overlooked by the eight franchises during the 2018 IPL auction.

However, as fate would have it, untimely injuries to young pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti left KKR scouting for replacements and eventually, Warrier was drafted in for the 2018 season.

Dinesh Karthik will take a bullet for you: Sandeep Warrier

Although Warrier was forced to watch his KKR teammates take to the field for the first half of IPL 12, the speedster earned his debut in May 2019.

With unwavering support and backing from Dinesh Karthik, Warrier finished with commendable figures of 0/29 from his four overs in his debut match against the Mumbai Indians.

Now, a little more than a year since his IPL debut, Warrier minced no words while heaping praise on Dinesh Karthik.

Advertisement

"He looks for perfection and he understands that mistakes do happen. He’s not someone who will judge you by one match, one over or one ball. He will trust you till the end of a season if you are willing to give everything on the field. He loves to be a perfectionist," Warrier said.

The speedster, who will be playing his second IPL season under Dinesh Karthik, further shed light on what makes the wicketkeeper-batsman one of the most unique captains in the competition.

"While adjusting the field, he does not even compromise in terms of one step to the left or right. When we get on the field, he expects us to give our 150%. He will back you to the maximum, he will take a bullet for you. He expects you to give everything on the field when you go out, that’s the kind of person he is. That is what makes him a different captain," the pacer added.

With IPL 2020 intially schedule to begin in March, the meteoric rise of coronavirus cases in the country forced the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the cash-rich league. A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that the league will commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, much to the joy of the IPL faithful across the world.

The Kolkata Knight Riders won an IPL trophy back in 2014 under the stewardship of Gautam Gambhir, and Dinesh Karthik will be hoping to lead his star-studded side to a title win this season.