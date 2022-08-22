"If I could be invisible, I would spend the entire day in a girl's room" - 5 of Virat Kohli's statements that you won't believe are true

Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers in the modern era of the sport. He has scored over 20,000 runs across all formats of international cricket, and is also the No. 1 batter on the all-time IPL leaderboard with more than 6,000 runs to his name.

Kohli came into the limelight after helping India win the ICC U-19 World Cup back in 2008. Soon after, he earned an IPL deal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore and made his international debut at the senior level too in no time.

Thanks to his consistent performances, good looks and lifestyle off the field, Virat Kohli has earned millions of fans. While he rarely participates in candid interviews these days, there was a time when he would make silly comments during his chats with the media.

On that note, we will look back at the five comments made by a young Kohli that you will not believe are true:

#1 When Virat Kohli revealed what he would do if he were invisible

Ahead of IPL 2009, Virat spoke to NDTV Cricket, where he said that if he would have the power to be invisible for a day, he would use it to spend the entire day in a girl's room. A young Virat was curious to know what girls do the entire day.

"(If I could be invisible for a day) I would spend the entire day in a girl's room. I want to see what exactly they do," Virat had replied.

#2 Virat's interesting answer to what he would do if he were the BCCI president

During the same chat, Virat was asked what he would do if he ever became the president of the BCCI. Instead of suggesting some drastic changes that he would do, Virat simply said that he would move the majority of the things related to Indian cricket to Bengaluru.

"I will arrange all the camps in Bangalore because I have loads of friends there to have good time with," answered Virat.

#3 When Virat Kohli revealed the name of his Hollywood crush

Penelope Cruz was once the Hollywood crush of Virat (Image: Getty)

In an interview with Filmfare on his 24th birthday, Kohli shared some interesting details about his personal choices. Answering one of the questions about Hollywood, Kohli named the two actresses he liked the most, saying:

"I like Angelina Jolie a lot but according to me, the sexiest Hollywood actress is Penelope Cruz. She is my secret celebrity crush."

#4 When Virat spoke about the shortest date he has ever had

In an old interview with MTV that went viral on YouTube a few years ago, Kohli was asked about the shortest date he has ever had. Surprisingly, he said that his shortest date was just five minutes long because he ran away from the place after looking at the girl. Here's how he described that date:

"I actually went on a blind date which ended in about five minutes. I saw the girl and I ran away."

#5 When Kapil Sharma asked about Virat Kohli's pace of changing his girlfriends

Comedian Kapil Sharma asked Kohli about his dating life during an appearance on Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2014. Kohli revealed that it took him a little time to get started.

"Nahi, pehli girlfriend sabse slow bani thi. Uske baad kaafi fast, uske baad matlab...(No, it took me some time to get my first gilfriend, it was faster after that, after that well...)," Kohli said hilariously.

