'If Ricky Ponting tries to impose his views on Ashwin, he'll lose a match-winner' - Twitter reacts to Mankading saga

Delhi Capitals (DC) Head Coach Ricky Ponting recently made headlines for his comments on Ravichandran Ashwin's stance on Mankading.
The off-spinner, who controversially dismissed Jos Buttler in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been vocal in his belief that batsmen cannot be allowed to gain an unfair advantage by venturing out of the crease before the ball is bowled.
When asked about his views on Mankading, Ponting said that he'll have a chat with Ashwin asking him not to indulge in it, as it is against the spirit of the game. The former Kangaroos captain said:
“I’ll be having a chat with him about (Mankading), that’s the first thing I’ll do. That is going to be a hard conversation I will have with him. I think, even him, looking back now, probably he’d say it was within the rules and he’s right to do it."
“But this is not within the spirit of the game, not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway,” Ricky Ponting added.
Following Ricky Ponting's comments, Twitter had a lot to say. Some questioned the Australian for being a tad hypocritical, with him being known for playing the game hard and not necessarily fair during his international career.
Users were quick to jump to Ashwin's side, stating that it's a question of logic and not 'spirit of cricket'. Former cricketers like Russel Arnold and Brad Hogg also spoke out in support of the former Chennai Super Kings bowler.
Here's what Twitter had to say regarding the Mankading saga:
Twitter reacts to Ricky Ponting's comments
It remains to be seen whether Ricky Ponting and Ashwin reach common ground, but it seems like they have a clear difference of opinion at the moment. The Delhi Capitals will look to claim their first-ever IPL title in the upcoming edition of the tournament in the UAE.
Published 21 Aug 2020, 11:44 IST