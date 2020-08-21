'If Ricky Ponting tries to impose his views on Ashwin, he'll lose a match-winner' - Twitter reacts to Mankading saga

Delhi Capitals (DC) Head Coach Ricky Ponting recently made headlines for his comments on Ravichandran Ashwin's stance on Mankading.

The off-spinner, who controversially dismissed Jos Buttler in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been vocal in his belief that batsmen cannot be allowed to gain an unfair advantage by venturing out of the crease before the ball is bowled.

When asked about his views on Mankading, Ponting said that he'll have a chat with Ashwin asking him not to indulge in it, as it is against the spirit of the game. The former Kangaroos captain said:

“I’ll be having a chat with him about (Mankading), that’s the first thing I’ll do. That is going to be a hard conversation I will have with him. I think, even him, looking back now, probably he’d say it was within the rules and he’s right to do it."

“But this is not within the spirit of the game, not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway,” Ricky Ponting added.

Following Ricky Ponting's comments, Twitter had a lot to say. Some questioned the Australian for being a tad hypocritical, with him being known for playing the game hard and not necessarily fair during his international career.

Users were quick to jump to Ashwin's side, stating that it's a question of logic and not 'spirit of cricket'. Former cricketers like Russel Arnold and Brad Hogg also spoke out in support of the former Chennai Super Kings bowler.

Here's what Twitter had to say regarding the Mankading saga:

Twitter reacts to Ricky Ponting's comments

Advertisement

Not a right comment from Punter to make it public especially when both going to share dressing room together - if Punter doesn't like it, it was better to tell during training session or meetings but this might look like a warning. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2020

Irony is an Australian is talking is about "Spirit of the Game" — #ThankYouDhoni 🗨️ (@DeadlyYorkers) August 19, 2020

Did I heard Spirit of the Game? 😒🙄



👇 Image from Ind vs Aus, Sydney, 2008 pic.twitter.com/lieXQEXpBe — Harry Manchanda 🇮🇳✈️ (@HarmanManchanda) August 19, 2020

I don’t get the controversy... batsmen can’t steal distance, just like a bowler can’t over step and steal distance. Batsmen already have benefit of doubt over decisions... just stay in your ground! 🚒🏏 — Firesport UK Cricket Section (@UkSection) August 19, 2020

That just sends a message to the opposition batsmen - stand halfway down the pitch, we don't care. — Kunal Tolani🏏⚡ (@Kunal_jt) August 19, 2020

Ashwin should do 2-3 mankads this IPL. It is well within the rules and none of that spirit of cricket bullsh!t coming from none other than Ponting. — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) August 19, 2020

I will be surprised if Ashwin agrees with Ponting about batsmen being ' Browned ' at nonstrikers end. What Ashwin did was as per the law. Is Ricky Ponting a paragon of virtue ? Certainly not. If Ponting tries to impose his views on Ashwin, he will lose a match winning bowler. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 19, 2020

Ponting talks about 'Spirit of Cricket' asks Ashwin to not 'mankad'



Ashwin: pic.twitter.com/9S5z2jllh9 — Sattu Supari🔪 (@Rahulismm) August 19, 2020

Having seen Ponting in his playing days, he will most probably advice Ashwin to push the batsman out of the crease and then run him out. https://t.co/VGMDexb0GC — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) August 19, 2020

Yup... with you on this @Brad_Hogg @ESPNcricinfo The rule is about the Batsman getting an unfair advantage @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/PwMiUGoc8l — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 21, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Ricky Ponting and Ashwin reach common ground, but it seems like they have a clear difference of opinion at the moment. The Delhi Capitals will look to claim their first-ever IPL title in the upcoming edition of the tournament in the UAE.