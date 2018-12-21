Recalling The Important Stats From IPL 2015

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 56 // 21 Dec 2018, 00:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians won their second IPL trophy in 2015.

The story of CSK in IPL 2015 was similar to that in IPL 2013. They topped the group in the league stage and again had to face Mumbai Indians in the finals. The only difference was that this time it was CSK who went to the finals through the Qualifier 2 route.

This was the third time in the history of the tournament that both the teams were going to meet in the finals. Previously they met in the finals in the 2010 & 2013 editions of the IPL with both the teams winning one final each. In the finals, Mumbai Indians defeated CSK by 41 runs to win the trophy. They became the third team after CSK and KKR to win the tournament twice.

Let us look at some of the key performances of the tournament.

Batting performance

235/1 by RCB against Mumbai Indians was the highest team total in IPL 2015.

562 runs scored by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2015.

133* by AB de Villiers of RCB against Mumbai Indians was the highest individual score in IPL 2015.

4 centuries were scored in IPL 2015. These were scored by AB de Villiers of RCB (133*), Chris Gayle of RCB (117), Shane Watson of Rajasthan Royals (104*) & Brendan McCullum of CSK (100*).

7 half-centuries scored by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2015.

Advertisement

38 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2015.

12 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB against KXIP was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2015.

Bowling performance

26 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2015.

4/10 by Ashish Nehra of CSK against RCB was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2015.

Wicket-keeping performance

18 dismissals (Ct - 14, St - 4) by Dinesh Karthik of RCB was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2015.

Fielding performance

13 catches by Dwayne Bravo (CSK) & Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) each was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2015.

3 catches taken by Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians against CSK, Dwayne Bravo of CSK against Rajasthan Royals, JP Duminy of Delhi Daredevils against CSK and Ravindra Jadeja of CSK against Mumbai Indians was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in IPL 2015.

Andre Russell of KKR for his 326 runs & 14 wickets was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement