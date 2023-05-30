[In Pictures]: MS Dhoni and Co. celebrate CSK’s IPL 2023 triumph with family

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (via DLS method) in a pulsating final to clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 trophy.

After rain washed out the final scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 28, the game was played on the reserve day on Monday, May 29. Crowds who had waited patiently got their money’s worth as CSK and GT played out a last-ball thriller.

Sent into bat after losing the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans put up what seemed like an imposing total on the board - 214/4. In-form opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for 39 off 20, but Sai Sudharsan rose to the occasion and slammed a magnificent 96 off 47 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes.

Following a long interruption due to rain, CSK were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Devon Conway (47 off 25) top-scored for Chennai, while Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13) also played a crucial cameo.

In the end, though, it all came down to 10 needed off two balls. Ravindra Jadeja (15* off six) turned hero, slamming Mohit Sharma for a six and a four, setting off wild celebrations in the Chennai camp.

How CSK celebrated after IPL 2023 triumph

While there were plenty of hugs and emotional exchanges among Chennai players after a well-earned win, most cricketers also made it a point to share the joyous moment with their family members.

Here’s a compilation of pictures from celebrations in the CSK camp following their IPL 2023 triumph.

MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Ziva hugs her dad after Chennai’s fifth IPL triumph. (Pic: iplt20.com)

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva poses with CSK players. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja did a brilliant finishing job for Chennai. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

(LtoR) Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate a famous win. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

Deepak Chahar claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the stars of CSK’s IPL 2023 win, is set to tie the knot soon. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates with his family. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Devon Conway was the Player of the Final for scoring 47 off 25 balls. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube with family. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

Matheesha Pathirana plants a kiss on the IPL trophy. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

(LtoR): Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

Team CSK celebrate after winning IPL 2023. (Pic: @ChennaiIPL/ Twitter)

What the captains said after IPL 2023 final

Speaking after Chennai’s amazing triumph, skipper Dhoni thanked the fans and stated that he would try to come back next year as well if his body permits.

Opening up about his much-speculated future in the IPL, the veteran keeper-batter commented:

"If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.

“A lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side [to the fans]. It's not easy for me but the way they've shown their love and affection, that's something I need to do for them.”

GT skipper Hardik Pandya hailed Dhoni and said that the legendary cricketer seemed destined to win IPL 2023. Pandya commented:

"I'm very happy for him [Dhoni]. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. I said last year that good things happen to good people. I think he is one of the nicest people I have met. God has been kind to me, but I think God gave him a little more today."

With their fifth IPL triumph, CSK matched Mumbai Indians (MI) as the franchise with the most wins in the T20 league.

