In Pictures: The best of IPL 2022 so far 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is in its third week now. On Wednesday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in the 23rd match of the ongoing edition at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. This has been a somewhat bizarre season so far as MI and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two of the T20 league’s most successful franchises, are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table.

Disappointingly, a lot of the matches have been one-sided affairs. Among the few close encounters in IPL 2022, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off Odean Smith to lift the Gujarat Titans (GT) to victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last-ball thriller.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Odean Smith chats with - By



Full interview #TATAIPL |

bit.ly/36btcjF 🗣 “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.”Odean Smith chats with @jiteshsharma_ about his redemption act for @PunjabKingsIPL while defending the target in the last over against #MI - By @Moulinparikh Full interview #MI vPBKS 🗣 “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.”Odean Smith chats with @jiteshsharma_ about his redemption act for @PunjabKingsIPL while defending the target in the last over against #MI. 🙌 🙌 - By @MoulinparikhFull interview 📹 🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS bit.ly/36btcjF https://t.co/1hMKKSBRqb

Rajasthan Royals (RR) also escaped a brutal onslaught from Marcus Stoinis (38* off 17 balls) to seal a three-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last Sunday.

The story of IPL 2022 through some amazing clicks

While most of the matches have not lived up to the hype, the lensmen have done a wonderful job of capturing some of the most exciting moments of IPL 2022 thus far. Here’s a compilation. All Pictures credit: IPLT20.COM

‘Pitch’ Perfect

Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are captured in sync rather elegantly during their destructive partnership against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19.

Jos can bat, Jos can fly

RR’s Jos Buttler takes a superb diving catch to dismiss Daniel Sams in Match 9 against Mumbai Indians. The Englishman had earlier scored a 100 off 68 balls.

MSD almost gets a dose of his own medicine

KKR’s Sheldon Jackson tries to stump CSK’s MS Dhoni during the opening match of IPL 2022. Although Dhoni remained unbeaten on 50, Chennai ultimately lost the game.

Lockie’s leopard pose

GT pacer Lockie Ferguson attempts to pull off a diving catch off his own bowling against SRH in Match 21. He dropped the ball but the cameras caught him in a rather interesting posture.

Lucknow Super Kings

What could Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni possibly be discussing? The World Cup-winning duo chat after the Match 7 between LSG and CSK.

Let’s face it

Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey’s stoic expressions perfectly capture Chennai’s woes in the early games of IPL 2022. They would hope things change now that CSK have broken their four-game losing streak.

DK’s caring hand

Dinesh Karthik has been destructive with the bat for RCB. After Match 18 against MI though he is seen in a caring avatar, playing big brother to Basil Thampi.

Shock Treatment

That’s MI’s campaign in the first two weeks of IPL 2022 summed in one picture. This image was clicked during the franchise’s first match of the season against Delhi Capitals.

One picture, two emotions

Odean Smith (left) and Rahul Tewatia (right) react after the latter clubs the former for two sixes off the last two balls in Match 16 between PBKS and GT.

Is Rishabh Pant trying to find the middle of his bat?

The DC captain has been struggling for fluency in IPL 2022. After four matches, he has 110 runs to his name at an average of 36.67 and a strike rate of 135.8.

Dre Russ is down but not out

Andre Russell had a poor game with the ball against RCB in Match 6, going for 36 in 2.2 overs. However, in KKR’s next match, he clobbered an unbeaten 70 off 31 against Punjab.

Finding the middle, but not of the bat

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad is bowled by T Natarajan during match 17 against SRH. The Chennai opener has only managed 35 runs in five matches this season.

MI and KKR’s campaigns heading in opposite directions

Rohit Sharma of MI and Shreyas Iyer of KKR after the toss for Match 14. While Kolkata are in second place in the points table with three wins and two losses, Mumbai have lost five in a row.

Will this turn out to be the catch of the season?

GT opener Shubman Gill takes a sensational flying catch to send back LSG batter Evin Lewis in Match 4. The mistimed ball went high in the air, but Gill kept his eyes on it till the last moment and pulled off a stunner.

On a scale of 1 to 10, rate Theekshana's jump for joy

Young Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana ran through RCB with figures of four for 33 in Match 22 as CSK registered their first win in IPL 2022.

Gone for a toss

Faf du Plessis and Rohit Sharma keenly follow the coin during the toss for Match 18. RCB won the toss and the match as well.

And the spirit of cricket award goes to…

GT wicketkeeper Matthew Wade tries to help out SRH’s Rahul Tripathi after the latter picked up an injury while batting in Match 21.

The roar of redemption

PBKS' Odean Smith was slammed for two sixes off the last two balls against GT in Match 16. Against MI on Wednesday, he again bowled the last over and claimed three wickets. Smith finished the match with figures of four for 30 as Punjab won by 12 runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar