In Pictures: The best of IPL 2022 so far 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is in its third week now. On Wednesday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in the 23rd match of the ongoing edition at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. This has been a somewhat bizarre season so far as MI and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two of the T20 league’s most successful franchises, are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table.
Disappointingly, a lot of the matches have been one-sided affairs. Among the few close encounters in IPL 2022, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off Odean Smith to lift the Gujarat Titans (GT) to victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last-ball thriller.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) also escaped a brutal onslaught from Marcus Stoinis (38* off 17 balls) to seal a three-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last Sunday.
The story of IPL 2022 through some amazing clicks
While most of the matches have not lived up to the hype, the lensmen have done a wonderful job of capturing some of the most exciting moments of IPL 2022 thus far. Here’s a compilation. All Pictures credit: IPLT20.COM
‘Pitch’ Perfect
Jos can bat, Jos can fly
MSD almost gets a dose of his own medicine
Lockie’s leopard pose
Lucknow Super Kings
Let’s face it
DK’s caring hand
Shock Treatment
One picture, two emotions
Is Rishabh Pant trying to find the middle of his bat?
Dre Russ is down but not out
Finding the middle, but not of the bat
MI and KKR’s campaigns heading in opposite directions
Will this turn out to be the catch of the season?
On a scale of 1 to 10, rate Theekshana's jump for joy