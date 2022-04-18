Top-order remains a grave concern for RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured an important win against the Delhi Capitals in their last outing. Despite the victory, the lack of contribution from the top-order is becoming a matter of concern for RCB.

RCB's Inconsistent top-order

In six matches so far, Bangalore openers have only made it count twice - against PBKS in the season-opener and then against the Mumbai Indians recently.

Captain Faf du Plessis started the tournament on a bright note but has not shown his temperament when his team needs him the most. In four run-chases, du Plessis has departed inside the batting powerplay twice, while scoring a 20-ball 29 in the other inning against RR.

His opening partner Anuj Rawat is also yet to deliver with the bat. Rawat scored a handy 66 against MI, but has otherwise been poor in this IPL. He has been dismissed thrice out of five occasions inside the powerplay.

At number three, former captain Virat Kohli continues to look like a shadow of his former self. He has collected a total of 119 runs in six innings, with a highest score of 45. It is a major cause of concern for someone of Kohli's calibre.

Over-reliant on Karthik

The success enjoyed by RCB this season has been carried by the bowlers and the finishing abilities of Dinesh Karthik. Shahbad Ahmed has chipped in with vital contributions but Karthik has been the main man in both their victories against KKR and RR. He was brilliant against CSK as well.

Unlike the previous editions, Bangalore's middle order has finally started to fire. However, their dependable top-order has all of a sudden started to let them down.

Lack of opening alternatives

Bangalore do not have too many options to ponder upon for their opening slots. Besides Rawat and du Plessis, Kohli is the only other Indian option. Another alternative could be bringing in Finn Allen by benching David Willey, if they are ready to sacrifice one bowler in the bowling department.

Whatever the formula, Bangalore need their top-order to come together to consistently win matches this season.

