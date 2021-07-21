IND vs SL 2021: Can Deepak Chahar's batting help him qualify as India's third pacer?

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has been the talk of the town post the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Usually known for his swing bowling, it was Chahar's batting that surprised everyone this time around. India were in a spot of bother when Chahar entered the crease. At 160-6, it seemed like the match was slipping out of India's grasp.

Krunal Pandya, who was batting alongside Deepak Chahar, was looking to score runs while Chahar was just trying to survive. However, Krunal was dismissed soon after, and Chahar had scored 9 runs in 26 balls at that time. It seemed like a lost cause for India as they had to score 83 more runs and were already seven wickets down.

This is when Deepak Chahar rose to the occasion. He had nothing to lose as nobody really expected India to win from there. However, moments like these are when champions are made. Chahar applied himself perfectly and did the bulk of the scoring himself. He waited for the bad balls and made sure to put them away.

This seemed like a completely different Chahar. From a man who was struggling to get a run at the start of his innings, he was now putting pressure on all the Sri Lankan bowlers. He played some beautiful shots that left everyone in awe. Deepak Chahar scored his maiden international fifty off 64 balls to bring India back into the game. His partnership paved for India's brilliant comeback victory.

India eventually won the match by three wickets with five balls to spare. It was a thrilling game that went right down the wire. Deepak Chahar was awarded man of the match for his brilliant unbeaten 69. He also secured two wickets with the ball.

Can Deepak Chahar solve India's bowling all-rounder woes?

A major worry for the Indian team has always been their tail. While the bowlers of most countries can contribute quite a bit with the bat, Indian bowlers are often referred to as mugs with the blade. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, India have been looking for players who can provide a bit of batting at number eight and nine. Deepak Chahar can definitely satisfy this role for the Indian team.

Currently, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the lead pacers in the India team. The third pacer's spot is very much up for grabs. If Chahar can be consistent with the ball and put up a couple more strong performances with the bat, he can definitely make his case for the position.

The other top contenders for the spot are Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and T Natarajan. Barring Thakur, the others don't really bat much. Thakur has shown that he can be useful with the bat but he still has to work a lot on his bowling and Chahar is definitely the more equipped pacer.

Shami is probably the strongest contender as of now. He has been doing well over the last year and seems likely to partner Bhuvi and Bumrah. Siraj, on the other hand, showed his resurgence in IPL 2021. He has great pace and can be lethal if he bowls with control. Natarajan burst onto the scene for his brilliant death bowling and ability to deliver yorkers at will.

However, the problem still remains that none of these three can bat. Even for Chahar, though, he still needs to prove his ability. He has had only one innings of significance in international cricket and barely gets to bat in the IPL. He plays for Chennai Super Kings, who are absolutely loaded with all-rounders.

However, in IPL 2018 he was given a chance to prove his worth with the bat. Chahar made the best use of this opportunity and scored 39 runs off only 20 balls. His aggressive knock helped CSK win the match from a challenging position. The Indian pacer was even sent in to bat ahead of MS Dhoni which showed the confidence the team had in his batting.

Deepak Chahar definitely has the ability to do well with the bat. A few more convincing innings like this one will put him in a good spot ahead of the World Cup. The Chennai Super Kings star has been doing well with the ball and will hope to continue his good form.

The final ODI against Sri Lanka is scheduled for July 23. India have secured the series 2-0 and will look to whitewash the hosts.

