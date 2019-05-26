India ODI performances Post 2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?

Men in Blue will have to be at their best in England

The Indian team has been in top form in the last couple of years and the team will begin the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as one of the top contenders to lift the coveted trophy. Team India has seen some major changes in the setup post World Cup 2015. After losing the ODI series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia, MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy in 2016 to give Virat Kohli some time before the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli started his captaincy tenure with a win against England playing at home. India looked unbeatable in the champions trophy too before suffering a heavy defeat in the finals against arch-rivals Pakistan.

This did not deter Kohli as India went on to win the next six ODI series. The Men in Blue have defeated the likes of Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand in their own backyards and have built a team that is capable of winning in every condition.

India's record post World Cup 2015

Matches played - 86

Matches won - 56

Matches lost - 27

Matches tied - 1

No results - 2

Win percentage - 65.11%

Post World Cup 2015 a barrage of fresh faces entered the stage for Team India. While someone like Jasprit Bumrah has made India a bowling superpower, Hardik Pandya has provided the much-needed balance to the team. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have formed a lethal pair and will be crucial for Team India's chances in the World Cup. Having said that, the form of senior players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan will have a huge bearing on India's fortunes in the tournament.

India's World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

India seems to have every base covered going into the tournament. Apart from exciting young players, the team has got some proven match-winners in the side and if India can avoid being complacent, Virat Kohli and co can bring the glory back to India.