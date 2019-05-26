×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India ODI performances Post 2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
239   //    26 May 2019, 19:51 IST

Men in Blue will have to be at their best in England
Men in Blue will have to be at their best in England

The Indian team has been in top form in the last couple of years and the team will begin the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as one of the top contenders to lift the coveted trophy. Team India has seen some major changes in the setup post World Cup 2015. After losing the ODI series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia, MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy in 2016 to give Virat Kohli some time before the 2017 Champions Trophy. 

Virat Kohli started his captaincy tenure with a win against England playing at home. India looked unbeatable in the champions trophy too before suffering a heavy defeat in the finals against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

This did not deter Kohli as India went on to win the next six ODI series. The Men in Blue have defeated the likes of Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand in their own backyards and have built a team that is capable of winning in every condition. 

India's record post World Cup 2015 

Matches played - 86

Matches won - 56

Matches lost - 27 

Matches tied - 1

No results - 2

Advertisement

Win percentage - 65.11%

Post World Cup 2015 a barrage of fresh faces entered the stage for Team India. While someone like Jasprit Bumrah has made India a bowling superpower, Hardik Pandya has provided the much-needed balance to the team. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have formed a lethal pair and will be crucial for Team India's chances in the World Cup. Having said that, the form of senior players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan will have a huge bearing on India's fortunes in the tournament.

India's World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

India seems to have every base covered going into the tournament. Apart from exciting young players, the team has got some proven match-winners in the side and if India can avoid being complacent, Virat Kohli and co can bring the glory back to India. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
3 challenges MS Dhoni faces on the road to World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Australia's ODI performances post-2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is it fair to consider the performances of Indian players in IPL 2019 for World Cup selection?
RELATED STORY
England's ODI performances post 2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?
RELATED STORY
4 players who can replace Ambati Rayudu in India's World Cup playing XI
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni reveals his post-retirement plans
RELATED STORY
How a weak middle-order could affect India's World Cup chances
RELATED STORY
If Indian cricketers were cast in the Avengers
RELATED STORY
Why a well-balanced India are favourites to win their third World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Did Ambati Rayudu pay the price for India's late investment in Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us