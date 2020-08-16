India's playing XI in MS Dhoni's international debut: Where are they now?

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni sent the cricketing fraternity into a frenzy when he announced his retirement earlier today. In an Instagram post containing an emotional compilation of his best moments in Indian colours, the 39-year-old thanked the country for the support it has shown him over the course of his international career.

MS Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh on December 24th 2004 in a game that India eventually won by 11 runs. However, the match didn't go to plan as he was run out off the first ball that he faced. A mix-up with Mohammad Kaif ensured that MS Dhoni walked back to the dugout disconsolate.

With the Chennai Super Kings skipper's international retirement, only one player from India's playing XI is yet to walk away from the game. Surprisingly, even this player last played a game for India in March 2016.

India's playing XI during MS Dhoni's international debut

MS Dhoni bagged a golden duck on his international debut

Sourav Ganguly: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly bagged a duck in this game, but retired as one of the country's greatest-ever batsmen and captains. Dada is currently the President of the BCCI, and has been touted to run for the post of ICC Chairman as well.

Sachin Tendulkar: The great man retired in 2013 with almost every international batting record to his name. Since walking away from the sport, Sachin has been briefly involved in politics and has served as the ambassador of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians for quite some time.

Yuvraj Singh: India's No. 3 in this game went on to write his name in almost all of India's great triumphs. He was the Man of the Tournament in the Men in Blue's World Cup-winning campaign in 2011, and played a vital role in the 2007 T20 World Cup victory as well. Yuvraj beat cancer to make multiple international comebacks, but walked away from the sport in 2019.

Rahul Dravid: The Wall retired as perhaps India's greatest Test batsman, and has been involved in cricket in the country since. He has served as the coach of the Indian U-19 team, and is currently the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

Mohammad Kaif: Kaif's career didn't take off in the way that the others in this team's did, but he played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for the country. Known for his electric fielding, he played a major role in fielding gaining importance. The 39-year-old is surprisingly the same age as MS Dhoni, and is currently the Assistant Coach of the Delhi Capitals.