India vs Australia 2019: 4 changes India should make for the 4th ODI

Dhawan running out of time?

After winning the first two matches, Team India suffered a defeat in the 3rd ODI played at Ranchi. After putting into bat first by Virat Kohli, Australia put up a challenging score of 313. Considering the good batting conditions and India's strong batting line-up, the home side was expected to chase down the big total.

But except Virat Kohli, the other Indian batsmen failed to live up to the expectations. With the World Cup inching closer, many of the players in the team are still fighting for a place in India's World Cup squad.

Thus the team management might drop players who have failed in the series so far. Also, this being India's last ODI series before the World Cup, the players who have warmed the bench so far, might be given a couple of opportunities to present their case ahead of the World Cup. Apart from getting the perfect combination for the World Cup, Kohli will also want to wrap up the series at Mohali.

Here are 4 changes Team India should make for the 4th ODI:

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Mohammed Shami

Bhuvi had a good time in the ODI series against Australia in Australia

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested for the T20 series and the first two matches of the ODI series. Bhuvi has been an integral part of India's limited overs squads for quite some time now. Despite being available for the 3rd ODI, Bhuvi was kept out in favour of Mohammed Shami.

The latter has enjoyed a good run of form in ODIs off late. After winning the Man-of-the-Series award in New Zealand, the pacer had a couple of decent outings in the first two ODIs against Australia. However, he leaked too many runs in the death overs in the third ODI. Shami is surely going to be part of India's World Cup squad but it is also necessary to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar some game time before the World Cup.