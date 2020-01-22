India vs New Zealand T20s: 3 Indian players to watch out for

Manish Pandey

Having gotten past a strong Australian outfit in a three-match ODI series at home, India are now preparing for the New Zealand challenge, which begins a five-match T20I series. The first game would be played at Eden Park in Auckland on January 24.

India does not have a great record in T20Is against New Zealand, having won only three of the 11 contests between the two teams. Even during the tour to the Kiwi nation early last year, India won the ODIs comprehensively by a 4-1 margin, but faltered in the T20Is, losing the close series 2-1.

With five T20Is to be played on the current tour, it will give some of the Indian players an opportunity to stake their claim for a spot in the World T20 squad, which will be held in Australia later this year. On that note, here’s a pick of three Indian players to watch out for.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

In recent timea, no Indian cricketer has been in and out of the team as much as Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. And the axe has been unfair, as he has often been dropped without being given ample opportunities to prove his worth. Samson was initially dropped for the West Indies T20Is at home without being given a chance against Bangladesh. He was added to the squad after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out owing to an injury.

History repeated itself with Samson being originally not chosen for T20Is in New Zealand. The 25-year-old made a two-ball six against Sri Lanka in the Pune T20I, and was conveniently ignored for the New Zealand T20Is. He even posted a cryptic tweet with a comma on his Twitter account. However, Dhawan again came to Samson’s ‘rescue’. His latest injury has meant another chance for Samson.

With five T20Is to be held in New Zealand, Samson should get a couple of opportunities to prove his worth. He has earned it on the back of some fantastic performances in domestic cricket, including 212 off 129 balls representing Kerala against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

