Indian Cricketer Manoj Tiwary possibly takes a shot at KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final

What's the story?

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary who has been known for being quite vocal on social media took to Twitter to criticize KKR opting to bat Shubman Gill in the lower middle order, but one of his tweets made the whole ordeal very interesting raising serious concern about the spirit of the gentleman's game.

In case you didn't know

Chennai Super Kings played Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, and despite Chris Lynn smashing a 82 off 51, CSK beat KKR at home to give the home team their third consecutive loss.

Batting first, KKR set CSK a below-par score of 162 to chase, which the latter chased with 2 balls to spare. Suresh Raina scored 58 runs off 42 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja scored a crucial 31 off 17 balls. Imran Tahir who picked 4 wickets for Chennai was declared the Man of the Match.

The heart of the matter

During the first innings of the match, cricketer Manoj Tiwary made a very interesting teet about Shubman Gill not batting in the top order for KKR. Having sarcastically quizzed if Shubman Gill was playing the match, he continued, "Oh now I understand tomorrow is the World Cup selection. Who says it's a team game? Sometimes it's quite obvious to the eyes. (edited for clarity)."

Is #ShubmanGill playing dis match ?? Oh now I understand tomorrow is d World Cup selection 🤔 Who says it’s a team game ?? Sometimes it’s quite obvious to d eyes 👀 #KKRvCSK — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 14, 2019

Since the tweet comes from an international player, it's sure to raise many eyebrows. Interestingly, Dinesh Karthik who's also looking to book himself a ticket in India's conquest to win the 2019 World Cup is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Questions will be asked if Tiwary took a jab at Karthik. Gill batted at number 7 in the match, scoring 15 off 20 deliveries.

Tiwary let his frustration about Gill's batting position be known in another tweet,

Wen someone has played a classy innings of 65 runs in d previous game, than I as a cricket fan want that player to play higher up d order especially wen d team has lost a game. It’s about providing d platform 4 our domestic players to bat higher order ahead of overseas players — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 14, 2019

What's next?

India's team for the World Cup 2019 will be selected on Monday, and Shubman Gill will be one of the cricketers making their case for the number 4 batting slot. Dinesh Karthik too looks to book a flight to England for himself.

