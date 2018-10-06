Indian ODI Team's backup XI

India's bench strength has been tested often and they have not disappointed. With the domestic cricket competitions providing an excellent learning opportunity and the IPL testing one's character, India is lucky to discover quality cricketers year after year. It would not be a mistake to say that India has the best bench strength across the globe. It can compete against any international side and create a competitive atmosphere in our country.

With the World Cup around, let us have a look at the squad comprised of the bench, which can provide a good back up to the Indian team.

#1 Openers: KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw

KL will lead this batting attack

With Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma cementing their place at the top of the order, KL will have a very few chances to impress in the ODIs. He is the best batsman in India's bench and will be used as the reserve opener for the World Cup. However, trying him in the middle-order could change the dynamics of the squad.

On the other hand, it would not be a long time before Prithvi Shaw makes his ODI debut. Having got off to a terrific start in his red ball career, the Mumbai teenager will now look to repeat the same with his ODI career. Though the chances are low that he will play in the World Cup next year, he will have his eyes set firmly on the 2023 World Cup.

