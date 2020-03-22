×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Indian opener Rohit Sharma pokes fun at ICC on Twitter

  • Sharma suggested that 'someone's missing' in a quartet of pictures including those of Sir Viv Richards and Virat Kohli.
  • The opener was last seen playing for India against New Zealand in a T20I series earlier this year.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 19:53 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to troll the International Cricket Council (ICC) over a tweet they shared featuring some of the greatest players of the pull shot from the past or present.

Sharma has, for some time, been known as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket and has established himself as one of the most reliable players at the top of the order. With a vicious pull shot in his arsenal, the 'hitman' is a complete batsman who is a joy to watch in full flow. This was perhaps the reason that Sharma went on to poke fun at ICC upon viewing their tweet.

ICC's original tweet included four pictures with the caption,

"Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?"

The pictures included along with the tweet were those of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and West Indies icon Sir Viv Richards.

Sharma was quick to retweet ICC's tweet and suggest that there is a glaring omission in the choices listed out by the governing body of cricket, that of the explosive opener himself.

The 32-year-old responded to the tweet saying, "Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess".

Advertisement

Sharma was scheduled to lead Mumbai Indians into IPL 2020 until the tournament, much like most other sports leagues in the world has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He was last seen playing for India against New Zealand in a T20I and was in good touch as seen from his two consecutive half-centuries.

Published 22 Mar 2020, 19:53 IST
Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us