Indian opener Rohit Sharma pokes fun at ICC on Twitter

Sharma suggested that 'someone's missing' in a quartet of pictures including those of Sir Viv Richards and Virat Kohli.

The opener was last seen playing for India against New Zealand in a T20I series earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to troll the International Cricket Council (ICC) over a tweet they shared featuring some of the greatest players of the pull shot from the past or present.

Sharma has, for some time, been known as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket and has established himself as one of the most reliable players at the top of the order. With a vicious pull shot in his arsenal, the 'hitman' is a complete batsman who is a joy to watch in full flow. This was perhaps the reason that Sharma went on to poke fun at ICC upon viewing their tweet.

ICC's original tweet included four pictures with the caption,

"Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?"

The pictures included along with the tweet were those of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and West Indies icon Sir Viv Richards.

Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TAXf8rr3el — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2020

Sharma was quick to retweet ICC's tweet and suggest that there is a glaring omission in the choices listed out by the governing body of cricket, that of the explosive opener himself.

The 32-year-old responded to the tweet saying, "Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess".

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

Sharma was scheduled to lead Mumbai Indians into IPL 2020 until the tournament, much like most other sports leagues in the world has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He was last seen playing for India against New Zealand in a T20I and was in good touch as seen from his two consecutive half-centuries.