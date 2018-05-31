Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Interview: "Kane is a true gentleman" says SRH's Mehdi Hasan

Sportskeeda got a chance to interview the budding cricketer.

Shreyash Sinha
ANALYST
Exclusive 31 May 2018, 01:21 IST
382

Mehdi
Mehdi Hasan was a part of SRH in this IPL

Mehdi Hasan is a 28 year old all-rounder and was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this IPL. In his first class career, he has bagged 63 wickets in his 23 First Class matches at a phenomenal economy of 2.65. Furthermore, he has bagged 13 wickets in his 11 T20s at an astounding economy of 6.71.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mehdi Hasan talks about his cricketing experience with Delhi Daredevils and Hyderabadi cricket.

How was your experience with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season?

Mehdi Hasan: It was the best experience of my life. It was a dream come true. It was such a mesmerizing experience while sharing the dressing room with so many legends. Everyday was a learning experience. It improved my mindset which will be very handy in my next domestic season. At the same time, it was fun and I made several new friends.

Sunrisers Hyderabad comprises of star players like Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar etc. How did these gentlemen help you in improvising your game?

Mehdi Hasan: Kane is a true gentleman. I was fortunate enough to sit beside him in the team bus during most of the time during this season. I learned a lot of leadership qualities from him. He also told me on how to be calm during pressure situations. It was a great learning experience with all the legends.

Rashid Khan showed me his bowling grips and a few key points of bowling spin. I'm looking forward to executing them in this domestic season.

Tom Moody has been a very experienced coach. He has also provided some emphatic results as a coach. What was the best thing you liked about Tom Moody during your campaign with SRH?

Mehdi Hasan: Tom is a very positive person. He is just the same even if we lose a match. He backs everyone in the team. He is really good with planning and doesn't complicate things. He often cracks jokes in order to make a healthy atmosphere within the team. He keeps things very calm and happy in the dressing room. 

You have bagged 63 wickets in your 23 First Class matches at a phenomenal economy of 2.65. On which particular skills you worked upon in order to enhance your performances?

Mehdi Hasan: I think I was very lucky and blessed to have Murali sir as my bowling coach for this campaign. He is the highest wicket-taker in tests. He is a true legendary cricketer who has taught me a couple of new balling techniques. I am currently working on those techniques and I hope to execute them well in this domestic season. All this has helped me in developing some new variations also. 

Furthermore, I've been working a lot in my batting skills as well. I'm currently trying to develop new shots. I've been also preparing the right mindset for each and every cricketing format.

How has been your experience with international players like Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Siraj and Pragyan Ojha in the domestic circuit?

Mehdi Hasan: Playing under Rayudu bhai in the previous domestic season was amazing. It is very mesmerizing to play under him. He prepares all the plans very smartly. Ojha bhai is also a very helpful person. He has been the one who has cleared all my doubts during training sessions. Siraj has also been a good friend of mine. He has that burning desire to do well that has made him successful.

What inspired you to choose cricket as your career? Who has been the person who has supported in your ups and downs?

Mehdi Hasan: My father Dr. Syed Jafer Hasan, has been my biggest support throughout my cricketing career. He was the one who observed the passion with me and made me join a cricket academy. He has always been there for me ever since I was a kid. He always asks me to believe in myself. He has never doubted me on my failures in cricket. He always speaks positive about my game and continues to encourage, support and motivate me. Without his love and support, I wouldn't have achieved anything in life. I credit him for all the success God has given me. 

There are various young cricketers who aspire to play in the Indian Premier League. What piece of advice do you wish to give to these budding cricketers?

Mehdi Hasan: Life is simple. There are no shortcuts. Life works on one formula, “hard-work + believe + persistence = success”.

I would like to tell all the budding cricketers that nothing is impossible. We can achieve anything if we put our mind to it. Everything will take time, honest hard work will never go in vain. 

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Cricket Mehdi Hasan
