'Iodex maliye kaam pe chaliye' - Suryakumar Yadav reacts hilariously to Hardik Pandya's comment

Suryakumar Yadav gave a witty reply to Hardik Pandya after the latter commented on a post, which displayed the former training at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Suryakumar Yadav had posted a picture on Instagram of him diving for the ball and fielding it successfully. He captioned it as 'SKY is clear to fly' cleverly punning on the word 'SKY', which also denotes the initials of his name.

His Mumbai Indians teammate, Hardik Pandya, left a cheeky comment on his post, enquiring whether the batsman's knee and elbow were unharmed.

To this, Suryakumar Yadav borrowed Iodex's tag line. To put things into perspective, Iodex is an acclaimed pain-relief balm from India.

The funny exchange on Instagram between Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will play key roles for MI in IPL 2020

Hardik Pandya will be seen playing alongside Suryakumar Yadav in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is all set to commence from the 19th of September in UAE.

The Mumbai Indians will go into the Dream11 IPL as defending champions and are once again favourites to lift the trophy.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, along with the core team will be hoping to repeat last year's awe-inspiring performance and add another feather to their IPL cap.

Advertisement

Apart from an imposing team, the Mumbai Indians are also following an austere training program, which would help them be in pristine condition, both physically and mentally, for the tournament.

IPL schedule to be released soon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has further delayed the announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule, in light of the recent developments involving the Chennai Super Kings franchise, where two players and eleven support staff have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.