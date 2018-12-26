IPL: 10 star players that might not feature again

Dale Steyn

The IPL Auction 2019 saw some of the biggest names in the T20 cricket find no bidders at the big stage. The beauty of the IPL is that the current form of a player is considered much more important than his reputation.

Hence, some of the big names who have been proven match-winners in the past but have retired from international cricket now are not the hottest properties at the auction whereas rookie players can fetch big bucks after a couple of sparkling performances.

It might be the end of the road for these proven match-winners as the franchises may not be interested in picking them again since most of these are in their late thirties.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 players who may never be seen in the IPL again.

#10 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum

The former Blackcaps opener was a notable player to go unsold at the auction after a terrible season with the RCB in 2018. McCullum's axing sent a message that his IPL career might be over and the franchises may not be interested to pick him anymore.

He had set the stage on the fire in the very first match of the IPL with a blitzkrieg blitzing 158 back in 2008. He has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Today, at 37 years of age, he may not make another comeback in the IPL.

#9 Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh

We all remember Shaun Marsh in the IPL as the first Orange Cap-winner in 2008 when he amassed 616 runs for the Kings XI Punjab. Since then, he was a consistent performer for the Punjab franchise for the next decade.

He was unfairly left out in 2018 despite having performances behind his back. Marsh currently is without an IPL contract and at the age of 35 might not be a bright prospect for any other IPL franchise given his increasing recognition as a longer form cricketer.

