Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: Indian XI vs Overseas XI

Indians XI vs Overseas XI of the season

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 13:44 IST
3.05K

<p>

The Indian Premier League is the best T20 league in the world. The quality of cricket played in this league is just incredible. The IPL gives the opportunity to the young talents not only to showcase their talents but also to learn from the legends of the game. It massively improves the game of both Indian players and overseas players. The motto "Where Talents Meets Opportunity" aptly justifies this world class league.

The one fascinating face of the fans would like to see is the Indians vs Overseas players. It would be exciting to see how the Indians perform against the best T20 players of the world.

Indian XI (Openers)

KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu

<p>

Nobody would have thought promoting Rayudu would give such results; he scored 602 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.00 and was the surprise player of this year's IPL. They both not only can play quick cameos but also can build their innings and play for whole 20 overs. In Rahul and Rayudu, a team has a lethal opening combination to give them the much-needed momentum at the start of the match. The combination of youth and experience is what a team desires at the top of the order. Scoring 659 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.41, Rahul has had the best tournament of his career to date and almost single-handedly took his team into the playoffs. 




IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
Page 1 of 8 Next
IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Best XI from the League phase
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH, Combined XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The Bench-warmers XI
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy, Final - SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy: Best XI to pick for the final
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : Uncapped Indians XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018