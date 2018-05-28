IPL 2018: Indian XI vs Overseas XI

Indians XI vs Overseas XI of the season

The Indian Premier League is the best T20 league in the world. The quality of cricket played in this league is just incredible. The IPL gives the opportunity to the young talents not only to showcase their talents but also to learn from the legends of the game. It massively improves the game of both Indian players and overseas players. The motto "Where Talents Meets Opportunity" aptly justifies this world class league.

The one fascinating face of the fans would like to see is the Indians vs Overseas players. It would be exciting to see how the Indians perform against the best T20 players of the world.

Indian XI (Openers)

KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu

Nobody would have thought promoting Rayudu would give such results; he scored 602 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.00 and was the surprise player of this year's IPL. They both not only can play quick cameos but also can build their innings and play for whole 20 overs. In Rahul and Rayudu, a team has a lethal opening combination to give them the much-needed momentum at the start of the match. The combination of youth and experience is what a team desires at the top of the order. Scoring 659 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.41, Rahul has had the best tournament of his career to date and almost single-handedly took his team into the playoffs.