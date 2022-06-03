3 players who earned more than ₹1 crore in IPL 2022 without playing a single match

IPL 2022 concluded last Sunday with a one-sided final match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The home team GT won the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium by seven wickets to clinch their maiden IPL trophy. Hardik Pandya led his team from the front in the final by scalping three wickets and scoring 34 runs.

The recently-concluded IPL season lasted more than two months. It started on March 26 in Mumbai and concluded on May 29 in Ahmedabad. 10 teams competed against each other in 74 matches across six venues and entertained the cricket universe.

The majority of the players who were signed by franchises got a game in IPL 2022, given that it was a long season. However, not every player was fortunate enough to receive a place in the playing XI.

Three of the benched cricketers were signed for more than ₹1 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Here's a list of those three names:

#1 Jayant Yadav - ₹1.7 crore

Indian all-rounder Jayant Yadav received a contract worth ₹1.7 crore from the Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Yadav entered the auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. Since he has represented India in multiple formats and won an IPL trophy in the past, fans expected a bidding war for him.

The Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans fought a bidding war for him, where GT emerged as the winner with a bid of ₹1.7 crore. It seemed like Jayant Yadav would bowl in tandem with Rashid Khan. However, the team management had other plans.

They kept Yadav on the bench for the entire season and used Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia as their three spin-bowling options.

#2 Dominic Drakes - ₹1.1 crore

It is the dream of every player to win an IPL trophy one day. Interestingly, Dominic Drakes has won two IPL titles already before playing even one match in the competition.

Last season, CSK signed him as a replacement in the final phase of the tournament and kept him on the bench. This year, the Gujarat Titans fought a bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore to sign Drakes for ₹1.1 crore.

GT did not pick Drakes in their playing XI even once, but the Caribbean all-rounder got a chance to lift the trophy at the world's largest stadium last Sunday.

#3 Rajvardhan Hangargekar - ₹1.5 crore

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was a member of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team earlier this year. Soon after, three teams were involved in a bidding war for him, where CSK emerged victorious with a bid of ₹1.5 crore.

Despite Chennai having a disappointing season this year, they did not give Rajvardhan a chance to showcase his talent. He is a fast bowler who can clock 140 kmph and also contribute his bit in the batting department.

However, CSK captain MS Dhoni felt that he needs to improve in some areas before playing in the IPL.

