IPL 2008: Best playing XI

Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of IPL

The inaugural edition of World T-20 in 2007 was a stepping stone in the history of the shortest format of the game. And India being crowned as the World Champions was a blessing in disguise for the upliftment for the newest format of the game.

The Indian team, despite their senior players missing the tournament due to the lack of interests shown in the format, were invincible as their successful campaign in South Africa was the perfect advert to promote the game in India.

In the months to follow, the inception of Indian Premier League (IPL) was a huge landmark given the success that it witnessed in the forthcoming years. The lucrative league saw the attention of many foreign players, who opted to feature in the two-month long extravaganza of cricket.

The kind of reception that the league received in its inaugural season, was remarkable to see. Fans could relate more to it as they could support their local heroes playing for their state alongside some of the finest overseas players, in their will to win the coveted IPL trophy.

Despite the glamour, frenzy and the lucrative value attached to the league, it was pleasing to see tough cricket being played on the field. It also brought an opportunity for the young Indian talent to rub their shoulders against the certain best in the World.

The entire story success story of the past 11 years of IPL began in 2008 which gave the world a moment to cherish and witness some of the best in the business playing under the same umbrella of IPL. It was a break-through season for some of the players, who could establish themselves in their national side on the back of some blistering performances in the league.

Let us take a look at those players who would straight away walk into the Best XI of IPL 2008:

1. Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab)

Shaun Marsh

The young Western Australian cricketer who had not played for the national team until then was bought by the Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural season of the league. It was a bargain buy at his base price of INR 12 lakhs, given the fact that he emerged as the leading run scorer in the tournament. The left-handed opener was a hit for the men in red at the top of the order.

His collaborations with Yuvraj and Sangakkara at the top proved to be gold as he carried his side through to the final four before losing out against the Dhoni-led CSK in the Semi-Final.

The 24-year old mustered 616 runs in just 11 innings at a staggering average of 68.44 with a strike rate nearing 140. The numbers were just a reflection of what he brought to the table for the Punjab-based franchise. The extent of his impact could be estimated with his five man of the match performance – most for any player in that season.

