From the IPL archives: Highest run-scorer for each team during the 2008 season

Broken Sports FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 24 Dec 2018, 11:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With India winning the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 on an eventful September evening in Johannesburg, little did people know that the man who was seen next to Bollywood's King Khan in the stands that day, would herald in a change that not only changed the face of cricket but also brought in international participation towards India.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was thus birthed by the brains of the above-mentioned man that is Lalit Modi, and people including SRK has been a part of the cricketing extravaganza since then.

The first season of the IPL was held in 2008 and looking back nearly eleven years later, cricket fans experience a myriad of emotions surging through them. Starting from Brendon McCullum's whirlwind 158-run knock in the very first game, to Shane Warne's dream run with a bunch of relatively-unknown youngsters that resulted in the title-win for Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2008 was the right mixture of surprise, excitement and euphoria, and the best possible way to start off a legacy.

Today, we take a look at a list of eight players, one from each IPL team that played in its first-ever edition, and top-scored for their respective sides. Featuring several great names from the history of the sport itself, the list is guaranteed to give you some literal chills.

1. Shaun Marsh (Australia - Kings XI Punjab)

Shaun Marsh

Key Statistics: Matches 11, Innings 11, Not Outs 2, Runs 616, Highest 115, Average 68.44, Strike Rate 139.68, Hundreds 1, Fifties 5.

Shaun Marsh, the elder son of former Aussie national Geoff Marsh, surprised one and all by coming in as a small name and going back with a big prize - the Orange Cap for the top-scorer of the tournament. Marsh's exploits helped the Mohali-based franchise to finish among the top-four sides in IPL 2008.

His stint in IPL also played an important role in his Australian national selection, which he duly received shortly after the conclusion of the 2008 season.

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement